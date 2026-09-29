India's Biggest CX Benchmark Just Got Bigger: Twimbit, Nasscom and Kyndryl Set to Launch The State of CX India 2026, Benchmarking 500 Companies Across India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: After putting India's CX performance at 3.17 out of 5 in 2025, Twimbit, Nasscom and Kyndryl are expanding the study to 500 companies to understand what has changed and where customer experience still has room to improve.

Twimbit, in partnership with Nasscom and Kyndryl, today announced the launch of The State of CX India 2026, an independent customer experience benchmarking study that will assess 500 customer-facing companies across India.

The study builds on its 2025 edition, which benchmarked 400 companies across 10 industries and established a national CX Index of 3.17 out of 5.

The number gave India a starting point.

This year, the focus is on what has happened since.

Has customer experience improved? Where has it improved? And where are companies still struggling to turn digital investment into better customer experiences?

What India's CX Score Looked Like in 2025

India had made progress on the technology side of CX, but the experience was still catching up.

Digital Experience scored 3.21 out of 5, making it the strongest of the four CX pillars. Employee Experience followed at 3.19, Brand Experience at 3.18, while Service Experience came in at 3.10.

Companies were getting better at building digital channels and platforms. The bigger challenge was making the experience consistently useful, responsive and human across the entire customer journey.

The industry numbers showed an equally varied picture.

Telecom, E-commerce and Logistics emerged among the stronger-performing sectors, with CX scores of 3.70, 3.65 and 3.64 respectively. Automobile, Insurance and Travel & Hospitality followed as pace-setting industries. At the other end, Healthcare and Retail recorded scores of 2.77 and 2.96, highlighting gaps in areas such as service, digital integration and consistency of customer journeys.

CX maturity in India is uneven

Some industries had already built strong digital and operational foundations. Others were still dealing with fragmented journeys, inconsistent service and gaps between what brands promised and what customers experienced. We do see AI becoming a strong foundational pillar to drive CX initiatives. But are companies really prepared to adopt AI at scale?

In 2026, 500 Companies. A Wider View of CX in India

This year, the study expands from 400 to 500 customer-facing companies, bringing more industries, companies and customer experiences into the benchmark.

The 2026 assessment will continue to evaluate organisations across four pillars:

- Digital Experience

- Service Experience

- Brand Experience

- Employee Experience

But this year, the study will also bring Voice of Customer insights alongside secondary research and benchmarking.

This will help create a fuller picture of CX, not just what companies are building, but also how those experiences are being perceived by customers.

AI will be another important part of the 2026 conversation, with the study looking beyond chatbot adoption to understand how organisations are using AI across personalisation, customer support, predictive experiences and employee enablement.

The 2026 Check-In

In 2025, India got its first national CX score: 3.17 out of 5.

It showed a market that had built strong digital foundations, but still had work to do on service, consistency, trust and the human side of experience.

Now, we're checking the score again.

500 companies. More customer voices. More industries. One question:

Has India's CX moved forward?

And if it has, what moved it?

For more details, go to The State of CX India 2026

Participate in the survey

Media Contact

Janki Oza | Marketing & Communications Executive | Twimbit

janki.oza@twimbit.com

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