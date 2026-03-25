India's Biggest Travel Flex: Cleartrip's #NationOnVacation Sale is LIVE with Deals Starting from INR 999*

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 25: Cleartrip, a Flipkart company and one of India's fastest-growing online travel platforms, today announced the new edition of its highly anticipated #NationOnVacation (NoVac) sale. It is designed to encourage travellers to stop postponing their plans and book their summer getaways at unbeatable prices.

With specially curated deals across flights and hotels, expanded booking flexibility, and additional savings for loyalty members, Cleartrip is establishing NoVac as a tentpole travel event. building excitement and urgency to encourage travellers to stop postponing their plans and book their summer getaways.

This summer, the travel extravaganza kicks off on 24th March, featuring multiple daily sale windows. Travellers can access the most exciting deals during the "Rush Hour Sale" (12 AM - 2 AM) and the "Tatkaal Sale" (12 PM - 2 PM). The platform now offers access to 70,000+ domestic properties and over 4 lakh international listings, taking its total inventory to 5 lakh+ properties globally.

Flight and Hotel Offers*

Sale Windows & Highlights:

* Rush Hour Sale (12 AM - 2 AM): Minimum 40% off on Hotels & Flat 50% off on Bus | Flights offer - Dom Flight @ 999* & Int @5999*

* Tatkaal Sale (12 PM - 2 PM): Flat 50% off on domestic hotels (Stay for 2 Nights - Pay for 1) (Min booking value = ₹4000) | Flights offer - Dom Flight @ 999* & Int @5999*

* Limited Period Deals (7 PM - 9 PM):

> Up to 100% off on seat selection or meal

> Flat 25% off on hotels (Min booking value = ₹2500)

> Flat 15% off on bus bookings

Flight Offers:

* Domestic fares starting at ₹999*

* International fares starting at ₹5,999*

* CTFIRST: Flat 15% off on domestic flights (Min booking amount = ₹2500)

Hotel Offers:

* Flat 50% off on domestic hotels (Stay for 2 nights - Pay for 1)

* Hero Mother Offer: 30-80% off on hotels

* Flat 15% Savings on Taj Hotels & voucher worth up to 3000

* 15% Savings on Oberoi.

* Room upgrade & credit worth up to INR 3000 on Leela Hotels & Resorts

* New users: Flat 25% off with code CTFIRST

Luxury & Budget Stays:

* 5-star hotels starting at ₹2,999

* 4-star hotels starting at ₹1,499

* 3-star hotels starting at ₹999

Bank Offers:

* ICICI & Kotak Bank:

> Up to 25% off on flights

> Flat 25% off on hotels

> Flat 15% off (up to ₹500)

* Flipkart Axis & SBI Credit Cards (Unlimited usage of the discount code):

> Flat 12% off on flights

> Flat 25% off on hotels

> Flat 15% off on buses

Bus Offers:

* Flat 15% off on bookings

* Up to ₹500 off on all bookings

Additional Benefits:

* VAS (Value-Added Services): Up to 100% off on seat selection or meals

* Minimum 7% off on Cleartrip gift cards

* Unlimited discounts with SuperCoins up to ₹5000

* Up to 20% extra pre-applied loyalty discount for Flipkart & Myntra users

* Terms and Conditions Applicable. All offers are subject to availability and valid for a limited period. Cleartrip is an intermediary, and prices are controlled by the end service provider.

Please read all applicable terms before booking

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)