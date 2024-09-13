India's Fast-Emerging Sports League Arrives in Odisha: A New Chapter in the State's Sporting Revolution

PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 13: Odisha made its debut in the internationally recognised Legends League Cricket (LLC) T-20 with the introduction of its own team, Team Konark Suryas Odisha, owned by SANPRIYA Group. This addition marked a significant milestone for the state as it further established itself as a growing hub for sports in India. The league, which brought together cricket legends from across the world, featured Team Konark Suryas Odisha alongside teams such as India Capitals Delhi, Gujarat Giants Gujarat, Manipal Tigers Bengaluru, Urbanrisers Hyderabad and Southern Super Stars Chennai. The team's name is inspired by the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Konark Sun Temple, symbolising Odisha's rich cultural heritage. The official launch of Team Konark Suryas Odisha took place in Bhubaneswar with Sanjay Behera, Secretary, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), present to underscore the importance of this event for the state. He emphasised that the introduction of this T-20 franchise team, brought by the SANPRIYA Group, will help boost sports infrastructure in Odisha and provide the state's youth with greater access to international-level sports opportunities.

The team, captained by Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, features notable players including Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Rajesh Bishnoi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Pravin Tambe, Diwesh Pathania, K P Appanna & Natraj Behera (Odisha) from India and international stars like Ross Taylor from New Zealand, Kevin O' Brien from Ireland, Ben Laughlin from Australia, Richard Levi from South Africa, Navin Stewart and Fidel Edwards from West Indies and Dilshan Munaweera from Sri Lanka.

Sanjay Behera, Secretary, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), expressed his optimism and stated, "Konark Suryas Odisha, our new team in the T-20 Legends League Cricket, represents a significant moment for Odisha. This initiative will enhance the state's soft power and provide our youth with access to world-class sporting infrastructure." He also highlighted the importance of private-sector investment in building a sports ecosystem and talent development at the grassroots level.

Sanjeev Srivastva, Chairperson, SANPRIYA Group, announced plans to further develop a Multi Sports Centre of Excellence in Bhubaneswar, which will serve as a training hub for youth athletes and support the growth of sports culture in the region. This centre will be part of the larger Assotech World project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at boosting the state's development. He stated, "With Legends League Cricket and Team Konark Suryas Odisha, we aim to create new opportunities for the youth of Odisha. Our goal is to nurture talent, provide world-class training facilities and contribute to India's growing sports ecosystem."

Enakshi Priyam, spokesperson for SANPRIYA Group, concluded by highlighting the state's passion for sports. "Odisha has a deep-rooted love for sports and with Team Konark Suryas Odisha, we are aligning with the government's vision of creating a sports ecosystem that fosters excellence and opportunity."

