SMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 27: The third Asian Congress of Semiotics (ACS) of the Asian Semiotics International Association (ASIA) was inaugurated at 09:30 HRS on 27th November 2026 at the School of Environmental Design and Architecture (SEDA), Navrachana University. This marks the ACS conference's debut in India, and Navrachana University is the first institution in the country to host it. The conference focuses on design, technology, artificial intelligence, and how meanings are created through social, visual, artistic, and technological practices. ACS 2026 received 93 abstracts from over ten countries, including Italy, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the United States, and India, among others. Prof. Pratyush Shankar, Provost of Navrachana University and Dean, School of Environmental Design and Architecture, and Dr. Seema Khanwalkar, Academic and Semiotician, chaired the conference. Among the esteemed attendees at the inaugural was Smt. Tejal Amin, Chairperson of Navrachana Education Society.

Smt. Tejal Amin spoke about the symbiotic and interdependent relationship between education and society. She said, "Navrachana University encourages true interdisciplinary work, where students and scholars can fearlessly traverse disciplinary boundaries to address complex conditions in absolute depth and breadth. This way, the relationship between academia and society becomes stronger".

Towards the concluding moments of his address, Prof. Pratyush emphasized, "We hope this Congress will become a space where disciplines converge, cultural perspectives encounter one another and new intellectual possibilities emerge. More than identifying what our societies share, let us explore what their similarities and differences reveal about the ways human beings create meaning, shape their environments and imagine their futures." Dr. Seema, in her address, delved into the conference theme. She said, "As we gather scholars and practitioners from across Asia, we bring together diverse intellectual traditions, cultural histories and disciplinary perspectives. Our theme, Similitudes, invites us to explore the connections, correspondences and differences that shape the ways in which societies create, organize and inhabit their worlds."

Various internationally renowned scholars will deliver addresses over the two days (27-28 November) of the conference. Prof. Hidekata Ishida, Professor Emeritus of the University of Tokyo, will deliver the keynote address. Other internationally renowned speakers at the conference include Prof. Sung Do Kim of Korea University, Prof. Massimo Leone of the University of Turin (Italy), Jangsoon Choe, Founder of the branding consultancy LMNT in South Korea, Prof. Inna Merkoulova from the International Centre for Semiotics and Intercultural Dialogue (Moscow, Russia), and other prominent figures from Malaysia and India. In addition to the conference, the foreign delegates will visit historical places in Vadodara and explore the city's rich history, culture, and artistic legacy.

This conference cements the School of Environmental Design and Architecture (SEDA), Navrachana University, as a premier platform for discourse-building in design, art, architecture, and cities.

For more information, visit: https://www.acs2026india.com/

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