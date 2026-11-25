VMPL

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], November 25: In a significant demonstration of unity and collective leadership, the All India Consumer Products Distributors' Federation (AICPDF) and the Northeast Distributors Association (NEDA) successfully concluded a two-day national FMCG distributors' gathering on 21 and 22 November 2026 at The Solitaire Bliss, Tinsukia, Assam.

Organised by the Tinsukia Distributors Association, the event brought together approximately 150 delegates from across Northeast India, alongside senior national office-bearers of AICPDF, to deliberate on pressing industry challenges, policy reforms, sustainable business practices and the future of India's traditional distribution network. Representing the collective interests of over 4 lakh FMCG distributors across India. AICPDF, together with NEDA, provided a platform for strengthening cooperation between national and regional trade associations. The gathering sent a clear message to policymakers and FMCG manufacturers: the long-term growth of India's consumer goods industry must be supported by fair, transparent and economically sustainable relationships between manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

November 21: NEDA's 22nd AGM Calls for Stronger Distributor Rights and Sustainable Business Practices: The opening day witnessed the 22nd Annual General Meeting of NEDA, commencing with a warm felicitation of visiting dignitaries and national representatives by the Tinsukia Distributors Association. The proceedings were conducted under the leadership of Dr. Vijay Kumar Gupta, President; Shri Poonam Kr. Taneja, General Secretary; Shri Sushil Mandhaniya, Working President; Shri Pradeep Das, Working President & Chairman Nomination Committee; and Shri Amit Maloo, Treasurer. In his inaugural address, Dr. Vijay Kumar Gupta presented an assessment of the growing operational and financial challenges faced by FMCG distributors across Northeast India. Highlighting the critical role distributors play in connecting manufacturers with retailers and consumers, he drew attention to rising transportation and logistics costs, inadequate distributor profit margins, unrealistic sales targets, expiry and damage related losses, delayed incentive settlements and mounting working capital requirements. He urged FMCG manufacturers to adopt more distributor friendly business policies, emphasising the need for periodic margin revisions, transparent expiry and product-return mechanisms, realistic sales targets, timely settlement of claims and incentives, and structured dialogue between manufacturers and their distribution partners. Dr. Gupta also highlighted the immense commercial potential of Northeast India and called for greater investment in transportation infrastructure, warehousing and distribution networks to improve supply chain efficiency across the region. His address reinforced the importance of a balanced and collaborative FMCG ecosystem in which manufacturers, distributors and retailers can grow together.

NEDA Highlights Two Years of Organisational Progress: Presenting the General Secretary's Report for 2024-2026, Shri Poonam Kr. Taneja outlined NEDA's activities, organisational achievements and efforts to strengthen collaboration across Northeast India. The report highlighted participation in regional association meetings, virtual consultations, nationwide engagement programmes, executive committee meetings and initiatives to develop new alliances within the FMCG distribution fraternity. Mr. Taneja expressed his appreciation to NEDA's executive leadership; Shri Prakash Gupta, Shri Pradip Das, Shri Arun Agarwal, Shri Harsh Agarwal, Shri Akash Chaudhury, Shri Amit Maloo, Shri Sushil Mandhania, Shri Amit Rara, Shri Sushil Chhabra, Mr. Wasim Ahmed and rest affiliated associations for their dedication and collective efforts who have helped him in every task which the body undertook and have worked whole heartedly. Lastly but not the least, he thank the President Shri Vijay Kumar Gupta who was available 24x7for any advice, suggestion, help and direction. He extended special gratitude to Shri Sushil Mandhaniya, President of the Tinsukia Distributors Association, and the entire organising team for successfully hosting the national gathering.

The event witnessed representation from numerous associations across Assam and the wider Northeastern region, including delegates from Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim, alongside associations from Tinsukia, Jorhat, Golaghat, Cachar, Hailakandi, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Tezpur, Dhemaji and other districts.

Recognising Excellence in the Distribution Fraternity: NEDA's 22nd AGM also celebrated outstanding contributions and organisational excellence through special recognition awards.

- Dedication & Commitment Award: Shri Sushil Mandhaniya

- Best Promising Member Award: Shri Akash Choudhury

- Best Attendance Award: North Assam Distributors Association

- Best Executive Award: Shri Prakash Gupta

- Best District Social Connect Award: Cachar District Distributors Association

The awards reflected NEDA's commitment to encouraging leadership, active participation, community engagement and organisational development.

November 22: AICPDF's 12th National Governing Council Meeting Addresses Critical National Trade Issues: The second day witnessed the 12th National Governing Council Meeting of AICPDF, conducted under the leadership of Shri Ganeshram P. M., Chairman; Shri Dhairyashil H. Patil, National President; and Shri J. K. Vaishnav, National General Secretary.

The meeting brought national attention to several issues affecting India's FMCG distribution ecosystem, traditional retailers, wholesalers and small business enterprises.

GST Reforms and Representation to the GST Council: The Council deliberated on proposed GST reforms and their implications for distributors and traders. Members discussed preparing a memorandum incorporating practical recommendations and concerns from the trading community for submission to the GST Council.

UPI Merchant Discount Rate and Financial Pressure on Small Traders: The potential introduction of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges on UPI transactions was discussed, particularly their implications for businesses operating on narrow margins.

The Council reviewed earlier engagement with Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, as reported during the meeting, along with AICPDF's No UPI Day campaign and opportunities for continued dialogue with the Government.

Quick Commerce, E-Commerce and the Future of Traditional Trade: The rapid expansion of quick-commerce and e-commerce platforms emerged as another important discussion point.

Council members raised concerns regarding aggressive discounting, pricing practices, dark-store operations and potential regulatory compliance issues, calling for a fair and competitive business environment. The discussions emphasised that India's digital retail transformation should not undermine the sustainability of traditional distribution channels and neighbourhood retailers.

Regulatory Compliance in Online Product Sales: The Council also examined concerns surrounding the online sale of cigarette products, including questions of compliance with applicable regulations and court directions. Members discussed the need for appropriate examination by regulatory authorities and lawful measures to safeguard compliant trade channels.

One Nation, One Licence: The proposed One Nation, One Licence concept, previously discussed at the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Executive Board Meeting, was placed before the Council for consideration.The proposal seeks to explore a simpler and more uniform licensing framework that could reduce regulatory complexity for businesses operating across multiple states.

Safeguarding Small Businesses and Strengthening AICPDF: The Council deliberated on the need to address allegedly unfair commercial practices, unilateral company policies and discriminatory trading conditions. Discussions also focused on expanding AICPDF's organisational reach, strengthening state associations, enhancing financial sustainability and coordinating national initiatives.

AICPDF Reaffirms Its Commitment to India's Traditional Trade: Addressing the gathering, National President Shri Dhairyashil H. Patil emphasised the importance of a united national distribution network and the need to protect the legitimate interests of distributors and retailers amid India's changing economic and digital landscape. He stressed the importance of constructive engagement with the Central Government, regulatory authorities, FMCG manufacturers and national trade bodies to develop practical solutions to the challenges faced by India's distribution community. The National Governing Council concluded with deliberations on future organisational priorities, coordinated advocacy and continued representation of the trading fraternity at appropriate national forums.

Tinsukia Emerges as an Important Platform for National FMCG Dialogue: The successful hosting of the two-day event brought attention to the growing significance of Northeast India within the country's FMCG distribution network. Beyond providing a platform for national-level deliberations, the gathering strengthened relationships among distributors, state associations and regional business leaders. The discussions highlighted a common industry objective: a stronger, fairer and more sustainable FMCG distribution ecosystem that supports manufacturers, distributors, retailers and ultimately consumers. The joint gathering reinforced AICPDF and NEDA's commitment to collective representation, responsible business practices and constructive collaboration with stakeholders across India's FMCG sector.

About the Organisations

All India Consumer Products Distributors' Federation (AICPDF)

AICPDF is a national organisation representing the interests of over 4 lakh FMCG distributors across India. The federation works towards safeguarding distributor rights, promoting fair trade practices, strengthening traditional retail distribution and supporting sustainable business development.

Website: https://aicpdf.com/

Northeast Distributors Association (NEDA)

Established in 1997, NEDA is an important representative body of the FMCG distribution fraternity in Northeast India. With a network of over 3,000 distributors, dealers and stockists, NEDA works to safeguard member interests, promote fair commercial practices, resolve industry grievances and strengthen regional business cooperation.

Official Address | Northeast Distributors Association, 431, Fancy Bazaar, Guwahati 781001, Assam.

For communication with NEDA, the office secretary can be reached at tiwarybk2015@gmail.com or contacted via phone at +91 6001058340.

For more information:

President of NEDA: Dr. Vijay Kr. Gupta [9435043654]

General Secretary of NEDA: Shri Poonam Kr. Taneja [9864067410]

Working President & Chairman Nomination Committee: Shri Pradeep Das [9435044764]

Working President of NEDA: Shri Sushil Mandhaniya [96780 03901]

Chairman Grievance of NEDA: Shri Prakash Gupta [9954061571]

Treasurer of NEDA: Shri Amit Maloo [9864021529]

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NEDA Media & Press Enquiries

Shri Shubro Paul

Mobile: +91 9615742810

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