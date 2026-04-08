India's Galgotias University Shines Globally in QS 2026 Computer Science Rankings

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8: Galgotias University, one of the top most private universities in Uttar Pradesh, has gone an extra mile in global technology education with its recent achievement in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for Computer Science and Information Systems. Published by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), one of the world's most respected global higher education ranking agencies, the QS rankings are widely regarded as an important international benchmark of academic reputation, research strength and employer recognition. This accomplishment also supports that the university is now a new hub of education and research that is technology-driven.

At the national level, Galgotias University is ranked 11th among private universities in India and 30th overall in India for Computer Science and Information Systems, and it has been placed in the 601-650 band globally in this subject area, reflecting its continued progress in technology focused academic development.

This recognition highlights the university's sustained emphasis on academic quality, research engagement and industry aligned learning in emerging technology domains. Over the past few years, Galgotias University has strengthened its focus on areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity and software engineering, aligning its academic ecosystem with evolving global workforce expectations.

The ranking also reflects the university's growing academic visibility supported by faculty development initiatives, research activity and expanding collaborations with industry and institutional partners. As demand for advanced technology skills continues to rise globally, Galgotias University is steadily positioning itself as an active contributor to the development of future-ready talent and India's expanding knowledge economy.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is among the world's leading universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS Rankings) and Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings.

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. Galgotias has also been accredited with NAAC A+ grade in its very first cycle, achieving these milestones in a record time of just 14 years.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This recognition reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic landscape and reflects its consistent progress across global higher education benchmarks.

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