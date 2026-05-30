India's Homegrown Pet Wellness Brand Dogsee Chew Makes a Historic Cannes 2026 Debut, Turning the Spotlight on Global Pet Wellness

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 29: India's leading natural pet wellness brand, Dogsee Chew, made a landmark debut at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2026, becoming one of the first Indian pet wellness brands to represent the industry on one of the world's most prestigious global platforms.

Representing the brand at Cannes were co-founders and pet parents Sneh Sharma and Bhupendra Khanal, whose powerful red carpet appearance highlighted the growing cultural and global significance of pet wellness. As pets increasingly become integral members of families worldwide, conversations around natural nutrition, preventive care, wellness, and mindful pet parenting are rapidly entering mainstream lifestyle and consumer spaces.

Founded in 2015, Dogsee Chew pioneered the Himalayan yak chew category globally with its natural Chhurpi-based dog treats sourced from the Himalayas. Today, the Bengaluru-based company is present in over 30 countries and trusted by more than a million pet parents worldwide for its preservative-free, rawhide-free, and natural pet nutrition offerings.

What made the Cannes appearance especially emotional was the founders' heartfelt tribute to their late dog, Mowgli -- the inspiration behind Dogsee Chew's journey. The theme of their red carpet appearance, titled "An Ode To Mowgli," beautifully blended emotion, fashion, and Himalayan heritage.

Sneh Sharma wore a custom ensemble by Indian label Duchess Kumari, paired with jewellery from Kushal Fashion Jewellery. Her outfit featured intricate Himalayan-inspired detailing along the hem symbolising the brand's roots, while the corset carried an embroidered motif of Mowgli. Bhupendra Khanal wore a custom suit by Twamev featuring Mowgli's embroidered motif on the left chest -- a subtle yet deeply emotional tribute to the dog who inspired the company's vision.

Speaking about the moment, Sneh Sharma, Co-founder, Dogsee Chew, said, "Walking the Cannes red carpet was an incredibly emotional and proud moment for us. Mowgli was not just our pet, but the soul behind Dogsee's journey. Through this tribute, we wanted to celebrate the unconditional love pets bring into our lives while also representing India, the Himalayas, and the growing global conversation around pet wellness on such an iconic platform."

Bhupendra Khanal, Co-founder, Dogsee Chew, added, "For us, Cannes is much bigger than a red carpet moment. It represents how far the pet wellness industry has evolved globally. Seeing a Himalayan-born Indian brand being recognised on an international stage reinforces the growing importance of conscious pet parenting, natural nutrition, and wellness-led lifestyles worldwide. Carrying Mowgli's memory with us made this moment deeply personal and unforgettable."

Dogsee Chew's presence at Cannes also reflects the larger transformation taking place within the global pet care industry. Once considered a niche segment, pet wellness has rapidly emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing consumer categories, driven by increasing awareness around animal health, preventive care, and premium nutrition.

Over the years, Dogsee Chew has expanded its portfolio beyond Himalayan Yak Chews into dental chews, training treats, puffed snacks, functional variants, and wellness supplements under its Dogsee Activet Plus+ range. As the company continues to strengthen its presence across India, the US, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Dogsee Chew aims to position Himalayan natural nutrition as a global benchmark in pet wellness while building one of the world's most trusted pet care brands from India.

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