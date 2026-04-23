India's Largest Celebration for Seniors Returns: Seniors Today Announces Evergreen Fest 2026 at Nehru Centre, Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: Seniors Today is proud to announce the third edition of Evergreen Fest 2026. This premier two-day grand entertainment festival for senior citizens will take place on April 25th and 26th, 2026, at the iconic Nehru Centre in Worli, Mumbai.

As India's elderly population continues to grow, Evergreen Fest serves as a vital platform by fostering a community of independence, dignity, and joy. This year's edition is co-sponsored by the prestigious Saifee Hospital and the renowned Mrudul Hearing Aid Centre.

A Message from the Leadership

"At Seniors Today, we believe that age is not a finish line, but a new chapter of discovery. Evergreen Fest 2026 is our way of rewriting the narrative around ageing in India. We are building a community rooted in dignity, independence, and, most importantly, joy. Our priority has always been the health and well-being of our country's silver generation. I am deeply heartened to see Evergreen Fest return; it is more than just a festival, it is a platform where seniors can truly express their talents and spirit. To us, they are not merely attendees; they are family. Every year, the joy in their eyes and their words of gratitude make our team feel incredibly proud of the work we do. This year, we are taking it a step further with a unique lineup of activities that promises to make 2026 our most memorable edition yet." said Digamber Sethi, CEO of SeniorsToday.

A Celebration of Wisdom and Enthusiasm

The 2026 fest is curated to provide an immersive experience that blends wellness, hobbies, travel, and world-class entertainment. The two-day itinerary features a diverse range of activities designed to empower and entertain:

* Performances & Fun: A Senior Singing Show, Stand-Up Comedy, Ventriloquism, and a soulful Ghazal evening.

* Wellness: Expert health talks by Saifee Hospital and a specialized health webinar by Mrudul Hearing,

* Knowledge: Sessions on Digital Literacy and Will Making.

* Engagement: The high-energy Bollywood Quiz, the ever-popular Tambola, and the show-stopping Senior Fashion Show.

Support from Industry Leaders

The festival is co-sponsored by those who share a commitment to the well-being of India's silver generation:

* Saifee Hospital: Established by the Dawoodi Bohras in 1948, the hospital continues its mission of providing safe, ethical, and affordable medical assistance to people of all backgrounds.

* Mrudul Hearing: With over 35 years of expertise, Mrudul Hearing has become a trusted household name for hearing solutions across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa.

About Seniors Today

Seniors Today is dedicated to empowering the elderly to reject the stigma of age-related decline. By providing trustworthy health information and engaging lifestyle content, the platform helps seniors lead purposeful, active lives. Evergreen Fest is the physical manifestation of this mission - a place where life is celebrated through connection and inspiration.

Event Details:

* Event: Evergreen Fest 2026

* Dates: April 25 - 26, 2026

* Venue: Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai

* Registration: Open to all senior citizens

* Sign up https://seniorstoday.in

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