India's leading lab-grown diamonds brand - Sonani Jewels celebrates one year anniversary of its flagship store

VMPL

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 22: Sonani Jewels celebrated its first anniversary with a grand fashion showcase featuring its bridal and festive jewellery collections, bringing together fashion, celebrity style and the evolving world of lab-grown diamonds. The celebration featured talented actor Shivam Khajuria and an exclusive styling session by Bollywood stylist Kavita Kharayat.

At the heart of the showcase was the evolving bridal jewellery narrative, with Sonani Jewels highlighting lab-grown diamond wedding jewellery as a contemporary choice for today's modern bride. The presentation brought together statement bridal and festive pieces, showcasing how lab-grown diamonds can complement both traditional celebrations and contemporary personal style.

Commenting on the milestone, Agastya Sonani, Director, Sonani Jewels, said, "Our first year has been an important journey of building the brand, expanding our portfolio and understanding the evolving preferences of today's jewellery consumer. We have seen growing interest in lab-grown diamonds, particularly among modern brides. At Sonani Jewels, we aim to be a one-stop destination for every jewellery need, offering everything from elegant daily-wear pieces and festive collections to exquisite bridal jewellery, all under one roof. As we enter our second year, our focus is on strengthening our presence across India, taking our jewellery to a wider audience and building on the trust and legacy that has shaped the Sonani name."

The Talented Actor Shivam Khajuria said, "It was a pleasure to be part of Sonani Jewels' first anniversary celebration. The showcase brought together fashion, styling and jewellery in a very contemporary way. It was exciting to see how lab-grown diamond jewellery can be styled across bridal and festive looks while retaining the sense of occasion that makes jewellery so special."

The first year has also seen Sonani Jewels expand its portfolio with the 9toFine Collection, featuring diamonds crafted with 9KT gold; the Acqua Collection, distinguished by an exquisite signature-cut diamond jewellery design available exclusively at the Sonani Jewels store; and a dedicated Men's Collection featuring rings, bracelets and pendants. The brand has further strengthened its presence in the lab-grown diamond jewellery category beyond Surat through multiple brand campaigns and has been recognised as the World's Largest Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Showroom.

With a year of growth behind it, Sonani Jewels enters its next chapter with a clear focus on expanding its presence across India and shaping the future of contemporary jewellery through lab-grown diamonds. As the brand prepares to roll out its nationwide franchising programme, it continues to build on its diverse offering spanning everyday elegance, festive celebrations and bridal occasions. Customers can discover the collections through personalised store appointments and jewellery consultations. To book an appointment or consultation, call +91 9909003578.

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