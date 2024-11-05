India's Leading Non-Profit Hajj, Umrah & Ziyarat Travel Agency Honored by Bollywood's Arbaaz Khan

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Al Gilani Travels India, one of the country's most respected travel agencies dedicated to organizing Hajj, Umrah, and Ziyarat pilgrimages, has been honored with the prestigious "Best Tours & Travels Non-Profit Organisation" award. The accolade was presented by Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan in a ceremony held at the World Trade Center, Mumbai. This honor recognizes Al Gilani Travels' exceptional commitment to serving the community with integrity, transparency, and dedication.

Founded by Meraj Khan, Al Gilani Travels India has made a name for itself by prioritizing service over profit, ensuring that pilgrims receive unparalleled support for their spiritual journeys. Based in Mumbra, Thane, Maharashtra, the agency specializes in organizing Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, making these experiences accessible to pilgrims from all walks of life.

Meraj Khan's vision for Al Gilani Travels goes beyond the conventional role of a travel agency. Under his leadership, the organization focuses on facilitating every aspect of the journey with care and affordability, ensuring pilgrims feel secure and valued. Al Gilani Travels India has become a trusted name in religious pilgrimage services, drawing clients from across the country.

Arbaaz Khan's Presence and Recognition

Arbaaz Khan, renowned for his roles in Bollywood, praised Al Gilani Travels India for its unwavering commitment to helping communities fulfill their spiritual aspirations. In his address, he emphasized the importance of organizations like Al Gilani Travels, which embody the true spirit of service. "I am honored to present this award to Al Gilani Travels India and Mr. Meraj Khan, who have shown immense dedication in making the journey of faith accessible and affordable for many," Arbaaz said.

About Al Gilani Travels India

With years of experience and a deep understanding of pilgrimage needs, Al Gilani Travels India has crafted a reputation for reliability and respect within the community. Their range of services extends from flight arrangements and accommodations to guided tours, ensuring each pilgrim's journey is spiritually fulfilling and stress-free.

The award marks a significant milestone for Al Gilani Travels India and further solidifies its position as India's leading non-profit organization for Hajj, Umrah, and Ziyarat.

