India's Most Distinguished Cybersecurity and Defence Strategist Joins Synergy Quantum to Fortify the Nation's Quantum Sovereignty

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 30: Synergy Quantum, the globally recognised deep-tech pioneer in quantum-secure communications and post-quantum cryptography, named among the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Cybersecurity Startups to Watch and recognised as a Top Quantum Cybersecurity Company globally, today announced the appointment of Lt Gen Madhavan Unnikrishnan Nair (Retd.), India's former National Cyber Security Coordinator at the National Security Council Secretariat, Government of India, as Strategic Defence Advisor. This landmark appointment brings one of India's most distinguished cybersecurity and defence strategists into the leadership orbit of one of the world's fastest-growing quantum security companies, at a pivotal moment for national and global digital security.

- Lt Gen Madhavan Unnikrishnan Nair (Retd.), AVSM, SM ,Former National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India, appointed Strategic Defence Advisor to Synergy Quantum. In a landmark appointment, India's highest-level national security expert, the architect of India's national cyber defence framework joins Synergy Quantum, at the very moment when the quantum threat to sovereign digital infrastructure becomes imminent and irreversible.

Cybersecurity: The New Frontier of National Sovereignty

In an era where cyberspace has become inseparable from national security, the appointment of Lt Gen Nair carries profound strategic significance. India's accelerating digital transformation, spanning defence networks, critical infrastructure, financial systems, space communications, and governance platforms, has made robust cybersecurity not merely a technological necessity, but a pillar of national sovereignty. Cyberattacks on nation-states are no longer hypothetical; they are persistent, sophisticated, and growing in scale.

The emergence of quantum computing introduces an existential dimension to this challenge. Quantum computers, once operational at scale, will possess the capability to break the cryptographic foundations that underpin virtually all modern digital communications, from military command-and-control systems to banking infrastructure, satellite telemetry to 5G networks. The threat is not confined to the future: adversaries are already harvesting encrypted data today with the intention of decrypting it once quantum capability matures, a strategy known as "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later." For a nation of India's strategic stature, the transition to quantum-safe security is not optional; it is an imperative of sovereignty itself.

An Unparalleled Career in National Defence and Cybersecurity

Lt Gen Madhavan Unnikrishnan Nair brings over 41 years of distinguished service in the Indian security establishment. An alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, he rose through the ranks to hold some of the most consequential positions in India's defence and cybersecurity architecture:

National Cyber Security Coordinator, National Security Council Secretariat, Government of India, serving as India's third Cyber Security Coordinator and heading the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC), responsible for orchestrating the nation's entire cybersecurity posture across civilian and military domains.

28th Signal Officer-in-Chief, Indian Army Headquarters, leading the Corps of Signals, the backbone of the Indian Army's communications, electronic warfare, and information security capabilities.

Additional Director General of Signal Intelligence, spearheading critical intelligence-gathering operations vital to India's national security.

Chief of Staff of a Corps, overseeing operational planning and execution at the highest levels of military command.

Commandant, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, shaping the next generation of India's military technology leaders.

Decorated with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and the Sena Medal (SM) for exceptional service, Lt Gen Nair is widely recognised as a foremost authority on cyber warfare, signal intelligence, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cryptology, and information technology in the Indian defence context. During his tenure as National Cyber Security Coordinator, he championed a multi-stakeholder approach to cybersecurity, advocated for the establishment of a dedicated National Cybersecurity University, and pushed for integrating cyber hygiene education at every level of Indian society. His declaration that cyberspace is an integral part of the country's security architecture underscores the strategic gravity of his appointment.

A Thought Leader Shaping India's Quantum-Safe Future

Beyond his operational leadership, Lt Gen Nair has established himself as one of India's most influential thought leaders on quantum cybersecurity strategy. Writing for the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), India's premier independent policy think tank, he has authored seminal analyses that are shaping the national conversation on quantum preparedness. In his widely cited ORF paper "Quantum Urgency Without Panic: Calibrating India's Strategic Posture," Lt Gen Nair articulated a framework for India's quantum transition that has resonated across government, defence, and industry: calibrated, threat proportionate preparedness that avoids both complacency and strategic distortion.

In another landmark contribution, "Beyond Quantum-Safe Claims: India's Opportunity to Certify Global Trust," he made the case that quantum sovereignty must extend beyond research funding and hardware ambition to include certification sovereignty, the capacity to independently test, validate, and certify quantum-safe technologies under internationally recognised frameworks. He has advocated for the establishment of a National Quantum Testing and Evaluation Centre and a tiered national certification system to ensure that India's quantum-safe deployments are standards-driven and independently validated rather than vendor-driven. These positions align precisely with Synergy Quantum's mission of delivering sovereign, certified, and field-proven quantum security infrastructure.

A Vision Aligned: Why This Appointment Matters

"Lt Gen Nair is not merely a cybersecurity leader, he is the architect who shaped India's entire national cyber defence framework. His decision to join Synergy Quantum is a powerful validation of our mission to build quantum-safe infrastructure that safeguards India's digital sovereignty. With Lt Gen Nair's unparalleled expertise guiding our defence and national soverignty strategy, Synergy Quantum is positioned to ensure that India leads from the front." -- Jay Oberai, Co-Founder & CEO, Synergy Quantum

World-Class Advisory Board: The appointment of Lt Gen Nair follows the recent addition of Nishant Batra, former Chief Strategy and Technology Officer of Nokia, as shareholder and Strategic Advisor, alongside a leadership team drawn from CERN, Cambridge University, AWS, Texas Instruments, Meta, Google, and the Indian Armed Forces. The company's Chief Scientific Officer is Prof. Arun K. Pati, recognised as the Father of Quantum in India.

"The quantum threat to our national security architecture is real, imminent, and demands urgent action. Synergy Quantum possesses the technological depth, the sovereign commitment, and the institutional trust, earned through partnerships with India's highest defence and intelligence bodies, to lead the nation's transition to quantum-safe communications. I am honoured to bring my four decades of experience in national cybersecurity and defence strategy to this mission. Together, we will help ensure that India's digital infrastructure remains impregnable in the quantum age." -- Lt Gen Madhavan Unnikrishnan Nair (Retd.)

About Synergy Quantum

Synergy Quantum is a global deep-tech leader in quantum-secure communications and post-quantum cryptography, ranked among the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Cybersecurity Startups to Watch and recognised as a Top Quantum Cybersecurity Company globally. Headquartered at the IIT Delhi Research and Innovation Park with operations across India, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, the company delivers military-grade, sovereign quantum security solutions. Its full-stack platform encompasses six TRL-9 technologies protected by 10 patents, with active deployments serving governments, defence establishments, central banks, Fortune 500 enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators across three continents.

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