India's National Young Authors' Fair 2023-24: A Triumph of Creativity and Literary Excellence

Singapore/ New Delhi [India], April 3: The annual National Young Authors' Fair (NYAF), culminated with Awards and Exhibition ceremony that saw India's best young authors and schools winning awards and accolades. The 2023 edition saw over 200,000 young authors from over 5000 best schools of India vie for the coveted National Jury and Best-Seller awards.

Presented by BriBooks and powered by Education World, the India edition of NYAF is the world's largest book writing competition for school students. Young aspiring authors get access to the Gen-AI powered writing & publishing platform of BriBooks, helping them transform their imagination into published stories.

The culmination of this year's event was marked by the outstanding achievements that were recognized and celebrated. Distinguished personalities such as Noar Gilon, the Ambassador of the state of Israel to India, graced the occasion, along with his wife, Orly Gilon, lending their support and encouragement to the young authors. Their presence underscored the global significance of the fair and the potential of these young writers to make an impact on an international stage.

Schools from across the country participated in the fair, with some garnering notable accolades. Modern School Barakhamba Road was honoured as India's No. 1 Literary Leader, while 21K School was recognized as the Most Innovative School of India. These achievements not only highlighted the excellence of the participating schools but also underscored the importance of fostering a culture of literacy and creativity within educational institutions.

Other significant winners of the Literary Leadership Awards include:

Anand Niketan - Maninagar Branch, Podar ORT International School - Worli, Delhi Public School - Vasant Kunj, Delhi Public School - Sushant Lok, Shikshantar Sr. Sec. School, Bawa Lalvani Public School, Ryan International School - Chennai, City Montessori School - Aliganj Campus I, Kothari International School - Noida, Podar International School - Chinchwad, Kalorex Future School, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Girdhardas Mohota Vidya Mandir- Hinganghat Wardha, Delhi International School - Sector 23 Dwarka, Sunbeam School - Varuna Branch, K.R.Mangalam World School - Sector 6, City Montessori School - Gomti Nagar Campus I, Mount Carmel School - Sector 22, Sishu Griha Montessori And High School, Pathways School Noida, & Delhi Public School - Patna.

The fair also saw the emergence of exceptional talent, with individuals such as Kshipra Moreker being lauded as India's No. 1 Golden Pen Jury Award winner for her book 'Icy Comet Takes Girl to Space' & Keya Hatkar, recognized as India's No. 1 Best-Selling author for her book 'I M POSSIBLE!' with other notable winners in both categories.

Jahan Vaishnav for "The Cosmic Odyssey of Atticus", Shreya Sharma for "Pitter Patter and the Tiger", Diya Ezhava for "The Case of Missing Ruby", Ishaan Prangya Samantray for "The Three Lessons", Joanna Bernice for "The 7 Rebels", Anisha Mathur for "Mysterious 5th Block!!", Reon Rathi for "The Dream Cricket Final" & P Prakalya Yazhini for "The Kingdom Of Alabaster" emerged as the winners of the Golden Pen - Jury Award.

Chief Guest, H.E Noar Gilon shared his inspiring thoughts and said, "This is one of those events that I have really enjoyed. BriBooks is a India-Israel JV which uses AI to help children write their own stories & books for free. Out of 200,000 books written, 200 finalists from all over India came for the final event. India has great talent."

Overall, the National Young Authors' Fair hosted in Delhi-India, was not just a competition but a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the power of storytelling. It provided a transformative experience for the participating students, equipping them with the skills, confidence, and determination to pursue their dreams and make their mark in the literary world.

The Guest of Honour, Mr. Bhavin Shah, CEO of Education World said, "The BriBooks platform, powered by AI, offers a unique chance to not just turn ideas into reality but also to empower young minds with an excellent creative tool for expressing themselves through books. It's not just about creating a book; it's about creating a lasting keepsake and an enriching experience for the authors."

The Top 10 National Best-Sellers include:

Miss Binaisha Adil Dastoor for "Aurelya's Magical Dream", Ahaana Changrani for "Magicella and Her Tooth", Nehal Nitya for "The Soul's Labrinth", Aadya Dube for "Galaxian Adventures", Kshipra Moreker for "Bleed blue for CQ-ASER", Eva Sahijpal for "Arabell Minor", Adidev Raj Singh for "S.O.U.K-the Magma Dragon", Riz Van Maklai for "The Headless Pumpkin Mascot", & Nirvana Agrawal for "The A 2 Z of Oxford".

The guest of Honour, Sumita Gupta, India Lead Education & Skills at AWS said, "I am truly impressed by the talent and creativity of the young authors. Seeing the next generation of writers and entrepreneurs take charge and showcase their work is inspiring. I wish these budding writers all the luck and hope to hear more of their stories in the coming years."

