India's New-Age Township Redefines Senior Living with an Exclusive 55+ Community

NewsVoir

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 19: Urja Senior Living, an initiative by CHL Living, marked the launch of Madhya Pradesh's first senior living project with a two-day Grand Preview held in Indore on August 8-9, 2026. The event drew close to 400 guests, including seniors and families from diverse geographies, backgrounds and professional walks of life, and concluded with nearly 20 confirmed bookings over the weekend, signalling strong early confidence in the project.

The Grand Preview marked the official introduction of Urja Senior Living to prospective residents, families and senior living seekers, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the project beyond a conventional property walkthrough. From exploring fully furnished sample residences to understanding the community-led approach being planned, guests got a closer look at what is envisioned for the next chapter of senior living.

Spread across 15 acres, the project will comprise 250 apartments and villas. The development is currently progressing towards its full launch, which is planned in approximately six months. The project will continue to engage with prospective residents and families during this period, allowing them to experience the development and understand the lifestyle and services being planned.

A defining moment of the Grand Preview was an interactive session with Dr C.P. Muralidhara, who brings over 23 years of experience across Ayurveda, Therapeutic Yoga, Senior Living, Assisted Living and Dementia Care, and is regarded as one of India's most experienced professionals in senior living. His interaction added an expert perspective to discussions around senior wellbeing and the considerations that families may have while evaluating senior living communities.

For CHL Living, the project represents an extension of its longstanding association with healthcare into a residential environment designed specifically around the needs and aspirations of seniors.

Commenting on the response to the Grand Preview, Rajesh Bhargava, Founder, Urja Senior Living, said, "The soft launch of Urja Senior Living has given us tremendous confidence in the vision we have set out to create. What we witnessed over these two days was not just interest, but trust: families are evaluating us with the same rigour they would apply to a healthcare decision, and choosing to move forward. That trust is what we take most seriously. Our healthcare heritage gives us a deeper understanding of care, and we are channelling that into a community where seniors can live independently, comfortably and with genuine belonging, not merely be housed."

The strong response at the Grand Preview also sets the stage for the project's next phase. With the full launch planned in the coming months, Urja Senior Living will continue to engage with prospective residents and families and provide them with opportunities to experience the development firsthand. Looking ahead, CHL Living plans to evaluate expansion beyond Indore and Madhya Pradesh following the successful execution of this first phase.

About Urja Senior Living

Urja Senior Living is a senior living initiative by CHL Living, developed with the vision of creating thoughtfully planned communities that support comfortable, independent and engaging lifestyles for seniors. Spread across 15 acres in Indore, the project comprises 250 apartments and villas and brings together well-designed homes, community experiences, wellbeing and a supportive environment. Built on the foundation of CHL Group's healthcare legacy, Urja Senior Living aims to redefine senior living through care, connection and thoughtful design.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)