India's Next Mastermind Awards Presents India Spiritual Leaders Awards 2026, honouring India's Visionaries in Spiritual Leadership

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 22: India's Next Mastermind Awards - India Spiritual Leaders Awards 2026 brought together eminent spiritual leaders, practitioners, educators, authors, healers, and changemakers at The Tivoli, Delhi, on Saturday, July 18, celebrating individuals who have made remarkable contributions across spirituality, holistic wellness, energy science, and community service.

Dr. Navana Kundu, Founder & President of India's Next MasterMind Awards and Co-Founder of its UAE edition, together with Dr. Mansoor Al Obeidli, Founder & President of UAE's Next MasterMind Awards and Co-Founder of its India edition, have built a globally respected recognition platform that has celebrated excellence for over 14 years in the United Arab Emirates.

Together, they have honoured visionary leaders across 40 diverse sectors, recognising individuals whose work creates meaningful impact, inspires positive transformation, and advances conscious leadership across communities and nations.

The prestigious event commenced with a grand red-carpet reception, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and welcome remarks by the founders, who reaffirmed their vision of creating a global platform recognising excellence across different sectors.

The ceremony was graced by His Holiness Shri Shri 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Anurag Puri Ji Maharaj and Dr. Ajay Kummar Pandey as Chief Guests, whose presence added spiritual significance to the occasion.

Distinguished Guests of Honour included Ach. K. Venkata Raman Ghanapati, Ach. Premchand Sharma, and Vishnu Bhakta Dasa.

The prestigious MasterMind Shiromani Award was awarded to Dr. Pankaj Jain, Ajjay Bhhatia, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Arya Agarwal, and Aarohi Khandelwal, representing diverse fields including spiritual leadership, media, yoga, social welfare, and youth spiritual excellence.

MasterMind Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Dr. Rajesh Takyar and Lt. Col. Ashok Kini.

The event also featured Soulwise, Pankh Foundation, and Ananta Merchandise as Branding Partners, and Approach Entertainment, Knack Digital, Go Spiritual, TezTech News, and News Live as the event's Media & PR Partners, enhancing their visibility among distinguished guests, award recipients, and members of the spiritual community.

Awards were presented to distinguished practitioners and changemakers including Dr. Bhanu Saraswat, Kaveri Narzary, Gaurangi Mangal, Dr. Rajeeb L. Panda, Rajeev Anand, Dr. Karnika Anand, Shruti Agarwalla, Paayal Lal, Harshil Agarwal, Deepa Joshi, Dr. Manisha D. Chopra, Neelam Vaswani, Shivi Agarwal, Vaishali Pandya & Dr. Sandeep Jyot, Dr. Poonam Sharma, Dr. Tushar P. Patil, Vilasini Devi Das & Mahamantra Das for Radha Giri's Books, Sachin Bansal, Dr. Sheik Aanwar, Aman Pandey, Anuradha Sharma Chhetri, Ritik Verma, Dr. Sonu Prasad, Anusuya Sahu, Dr. Sulekha Chandra, Rajesh Sanghvi, Rima Bhandari, Dr. Konika Kansal, and Timrawon Ningshen.

The evening concluded with the announcement of the upcoming Global MasterMind events:

- UAE Edition: November 21, 2026 - Healthcare Aesthetics Wellness Medical Tourism Technology Sports

- India Edition: December 11, 2026 - Healthcare Aesthetics Wellness Medical Tourism Digital Health

Contact: admin@mastermindglobalawards.com for any further queries.

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