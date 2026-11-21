NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 21: The Hotel Association of India (HAI) has hailed India being named Destination of the Year for 2027. HAI called it a significant development that will draw attention to India from around the world and strengthen the country's position as a global tourism destination. It further recognises India's sustained efforts, under the guidance of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, to develop tourism sustainably and position it as a key driver in the country's journey towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The recognition is an affirmation of efforts of the Tourism Ministry and State Tourism Boards to elevate India's positioning as a favourable tourism destination around the world and brings with it exponential visibility to the experiences India has to offer spanning nature, culture and heritage to spirituality, wellness, medical tourism and community-led experiences.

Lauding the recognition, Mr. KB Kachru, President, Hotel Association of India (HAI) and Chairman - South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said, "This is a significant achievement for India which is expected to draw the attention of global travellers. We congratulate the Tourism Ministry and all our industry peers who have played a pivotal role in taking India and its renowned culture and heritage to a global audience. Every stakeholder must come together and work closely to ensure that we deliver on India's tourism promise and provide an enriching experience to every traveller, both international and domestic, seeking to explore the country's diverse offerings and hidden gems. How India is seen internationally over the coming years and decades will have a lasting effect, and this moment can leave a significant mark on inbound tourism."

HAI believes that closer alignment between the public and private sectors will be pertinent to turn this global interest into lasting growth in tourism. That means improving the visitor experience, promoting India's many destinations and building a strong, consistent image of the country worldwide.

HAI also placed on record its sincere appreciation for the Hon'ble Minister of Tourism, the Secretary, the Additional Secretary and the entire Ministry of Tourism team, along with all industry leaders, for their tireless efforts to reposition India on the global tourism map. With India set to host the WTTC Global Summit in 2027, a prestigious global event, the country will gain further international visibility and an even greater platform to showcase its potential. HAI urged the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the state governments and the entire industry to work together with a shared sense of purpose, calling it an opportunity India cannot afford to miss.

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