India's small business owners honored at the Grand Premiere of Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Muthoot FinCorp, one of India's leading NBFCs and the flagship Company of the 138-year-old business conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), honored the unsung heroes - India's small business owners - at the grand premiere of Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards. The event celebrated their resilience, innovation, and grit with Bollywood Icon and Brand Ambassador Shah Rukh Khan presenting the mementos and certificate of recognition to 28 exceptional small business owners from across India. They were selected from 38000+ nominations across 4000+ pincodes through rigorous evaluation by an independent jury of industry luminaries, ensuring transparency and merit.

Watch it unfold here -

https://youtu.be/MCMY0wlB0zY

A first of its kind initiative primarily focused on providing a platform to small business owners whose turnover is less than Rs.20 lakh, Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards aims to shine a spotlight on these entrepreneurs who are the backbone of our economy, acknowledging their tireless efforts and contributions.

The business owners hailed from diverse states including Bihar, Gujarat, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Orissa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and more showcasing the rich entrepreneurial spirit across India. Their business spanned various sectors including textiles, tea stalls, farming, spare parts workshop, mobile shops, grocery stores, and many more. They were awarded in seven different categories including Lifetime Achievement Award, Women Entrepreneur of the Year, Emerging Leader of the Year, Innovator of the Year, Tech Trailblazer, Social Impact Leader, and Fastest Growing Business.

Mr. Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman, Muthoot FinCorp, remarked, "I feel truly humbled meeting these outstanding small business owners. Their resilience in uncertainty, their ability to dream with limited means, and their quiet determination to provide for their families capture the real entrepreneurial spirit of India. They remind us that the strongest foundations of our economy are built in modest shops, small workshops, and neighbourhood markets, far away from the spotlight. At Muthoot FinCorp, our purpose is to transform the life of the common man by improving their financial wellbeing, and the Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards arise from that commitment. By recognising these entrepreneurs, we are honouring the hope and hard work that keep India moving forward. Their journeys inspire us to stay grounded, to serve with humility, and to continue supporting the millions of small businesses that shape a more inclusive and equitable India."

Shah Rukh Khan, Brand Ambassador, enthused, "Being here with these incredible people feels a bit like a scene from an underdog story, only this time, it's real. Their passion and their determination are what make India move forward. The Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards is a small but meaningful light that helps dreams find their way, and I hope it grows brighter with every passing year."

Mr. Shaji Varghese, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp, concluded, "These aren't just awards--they're a catalyst for real change. Small businesses fuel 30% of India's GDP; by championing their stories, we drive the inclusive growth that powers our shared future."

The small business owners received one-on-one mentorship from industry mentors, and a fully sponsored family experience at the event, blending professional triumph with personal joy. Launched in July 2025, Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards drew nationwide enthusiasm, evolving into a movement for visibility, guidance, and sustained empowerment.

With 3,700+ branches, Muthoot FinCorp remains a steadfast partner for millions, delivering quick, customized finance to high-potential entrepreneurs. Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards' debut cements the Company's role in not just bridging credit gaps but nurturing and fostering a vibrant MSME ecosystem.

About Muthoot FinCorp

Muthoot FinCorp Limited, the flagship company of 138-year-old business conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group, is India's leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with an aim to transform the lives of common man by ensuring their financial wellbeing through an array of varied products and services. The Company today offers more than three dozen products and services through its 3700+ branches across India and aims to serve the underbanked, to be their most trusted financial partner, and ensure financial inclusion of every household in India. Muthoot FinCorp's long-standing experience, expertise and stronghold in the semi urban and rural areas has enabled the company to provide quick & customized finance options to the masses.

About Muthoot Pappachan Group

Founded in 1887, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) is a significant entity in the Indian business landscape with nationwide presence and tailor-made products and services for its customers. The Group which planted its roots in retail trading, later diversified into various sectors including Financial Services, Hospitality, Automotive, Realty, IT Services, Precious Metals, and Alternate Energy. With Muthoot FinCorp Limited as its Flagship Company and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) today stands as a formidable presence in India. With over 50000+ Muthootians and a vast network of over 5900 branches across the country, the Group is deeply committed to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) excellence aiming to create long-term value for its stakeholders while contributing to a more sustainable and equitable future. Muthoot Pappachan Foundation, the CSR arm of the group facilitates the CSR activities for the entire Group companies focusing on Health, Education, Environment and Livelihood (HEEL).

