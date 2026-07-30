India's Statutory Pharmacy Regulator PCI Joins Galgotias University for Workshop on NEP 2020-Aligned Pharmacy Education

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29: The Department of Pharmacy, Galgotias University, in collaboration with the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), New Delhi, organised a Faculty Development Workshop on "PCI Regulations, Competency-Based Curriculum and Best Practices in Pharmacy Education."

The workshop brought together pharmacy educators, academicians and professionals from institutions across the country to examine the future of pharmacy education. The programme focused on the revised B. Pharm Curriculum (2026), competency-based learning, Outcome-Based Education, emerging technologies and alignment with the National Education Policy 2020.

The discussions underscored the growing need for pharmacy education to move beyond conventional knowledge-based instruction and equip graduates with professional competence, ethical judgment, adaptability and the ability to respond to the evolving needs of healthcare, research and the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Montu M. Patel, Hon'ble President, Pharmacy Council of India said, "The revised B. Pharm Curriculum marks a significant step in making the pharmacy education much more impactful and practice oriented. Our focus must be on developing graduates who can apply their knowledge with competence, integrity and confidence. By embracing learner-centric education, emerging technologies and industry-academia engagement, institutions can prepare pharmacy professionals who are ready to contribute at national and global levels."

Shri Suneel Galgotia, Hon'ble Chancellor, Galgotias University said, "The transformation of pharmacy education is fundamental to the future of healthcare in India. The revised B. Pharm Curriculum provides an important opportunity to move beyond knowledge-based instruction towards education that develops professional competence, ethical judgment, innovation and a strong sense of responsibility to society. This forward-looking approach will help nurture pharmacists who can contribute meaningfully to healthcare, research and the pharmaceutical industry at national and global levels."

The workshop also explored the growing influence of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, innovative teaching and assessment practices, and the importance of connecting academic learning with professional practice. It provided a platform for educators to engage with the broader changes shaping pharmacy education and consider how institutions can prepare graduates for an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

The workshop highlighted the focus of the Pharmacy Council of India and Galgotias University on improving the quality and relevance of pharmacy education. It emphasised preparing graduates with the knowledge, practical competencies and professional values required in healthcare and pharmacy practice.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L & T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

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