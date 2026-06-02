India's Unsung Education Champions Get their Due: Shikshagraha Awards 2026 Opens Nominations to Honour Educators Transforming Public Schools

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2: India has over 1 million government schools, 121 million children who depend on them, and nearly 9.4 million teachers working within the system every day. Most of them work without recognition, without visibility, and often without institutional support. The Shikshagraha Awards exist to change that, and the evidence shows it is working.

Shikshagraha, the people-led movement to improve public schools across India, has announced that nominations for the 3rd edition of the Shikshagraha Awards, instituted by The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives, are now open until July 31, 2026. The awards recognise educators, community leaders, and grassroots changemakers who are reshaping public education from the inside out.

"India's public education system is the single greatest lever we have for an equal society. For too long, the educators doing extraordinary work in the most difficult conditions have gone unrecognised. When we celebrate these leaders, we inspire a thousand more to step forward," SD Shibulal, Co-founder, Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiative.

Now in its third year, the awards have already proved that recognition is not symbolic; it is a catalyst. Past winners have used the financial support, credibility, and network that come with the award to scale their work in measurable ways.

In Bihar, Kumari Guddi expanded her work beyond her school to create a community helpdesk, a scholarship fund, and a supply store for girls in neighbouring communities, now supporting 50 to 100 children across multiple schools.

In Andhra Pradesh, Nellore Subhrahmanyam used the award to fulfil a two-decade-old dream: a mobile science bus that has now reached nearly 50 rural schools, up from 20. His work was featured in the March 2026 edition of Samagra Shiksha, and a documentary team from Pune is set to film his journey.

In Madhya Pradesh, Muskan Ahirwar grew her community library Kitaabi Masti from 2,000 to 3,500 books and watched children begin showing up on their own, without being pushed.

In Meghalaya, Batskhem Thabah saw media coverage of his award inspire teachers across the state to come forward with their own ideas.

"For nearly 20 years, I spent much of my own salary on this work. The award reassured my family and my community that this work was meaningful," Nellore Subhrahmanyam, Shikshagraha Award Winner, Andhra Pradesh.

"Every child deserves the chance to step into the future with confidence and dignity, and across India, there are communities working every day to make that possible. Across two editions of the Shikshagraha Awards, we have seen proof that the solutions already exist -- in teachers, community leaders, and youth who refuse to accept that some children deserve less. When we recognise these leaders, we are saying clearly that every child who walks out of a government school must walk out ready -- with the foundations to learn, the confidence to lead, and the skills to navigate a world being reshaped by technology and climate," Khushboo Awasthi, Co-Weaver of the Shikshagraha movement & Co-Founder of ShikshaLokam.

Winners of the Shikshagraha Award receive financial support, national media coverage, access to a network of changemakers and civil society organisations, and the institutional credibility that opens doors to government departments, NGOs, and funders. The 2027 awards will be presented at InvokED, an annual global dialogue on education leadership where experts, educators, and changemakers come together to shape the movement towards education equity. The next InvokED is scheduled for February 26 & 27, 2027.

Nominations are open to educators, school leaders, community volunteers, and anyone driving meaningful change within India's public education system, across all geographies, disciplines, and types of work.

Nominate by July 31, 2026, at: shikshagraha.org/awards.

About Shikshagraha

Shikshagraha is a people-powered movement to improve all 1 million public schools in India, so that every child experiences enriching learning and is ready for the future.

Real change begins with the child at the centre -- their learning, confidence, well-being, and aspirations, and with those closest to the child. The movement enables parents, women and youth to demand and support quality education, and equips teachers, school leaders, and officials with tools for micro-improvements towards systemic change.

Currently, 35+ civil society, industry and philanthropic partners in the Shikshagraha network are collectively strengthening 1,17,000+ schools across 33 districts across 14 states & UTs. This includes enabling education leaders to lead need-based school improvements and amplifying women, youth and community participation in the public education system.

Shikshagraha works towards improving schools where the need is greatest, supports leadership on the ground, and shifts the norms that hold education back. Through visible practice change and collective action by communities, governments, civil society, and markets, it reimagines what public schools can and must deliver.

Visit shikshagraha.org for more details.

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