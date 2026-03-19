India Smart Utility Week 2026 held in New Delhi with 2000+ Delegates, 230+ experts and Speakers and Participation from 40+ Utilities

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 19: The 12th edition of India Smart Grid Forum's flagship international conference and exhibition, India Smart Utility Week (ISUW) 2026, held from 10 to 14 March 2026 in New Delhi, concluded successfully with participation of over 2000 delegates, 230+ speakers and representatives from more than 40 electricity utilities from India and overseas. ISGF's flagship global conference on smart energy and smart mobility to strengthen international collaboration and showcased cutting-edge technologies for future-ready utilities.

Organised by the India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF), ISUW has emerged as one of the world's leading platforms for discussions on smart grids, digitalization of utilities, energy transition, electric mobility and smart cities. The event brought together policymakers, regulators, utility leaders, technology providers, industry experts, researchers and innovators to deliberate on the future of the global energy ecosystem.

The weeklong event featured high-level plenary sessions, keynote addresses, bilateral workshops, technical sessions, roundtables, tutorials, technical paper presentations and technical tours, creating a vibrant platform for exchange of ideas, global best practices and emerging technologies.

The event received support from the Ministry of Power, Central Electricity Authority, Department of Science & Technology, NITI Aayog, and All India DISCOMs Association (AIDA). The Host Utilities for the event included BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, The Tata Power Company Limited, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, and Noida Power Company Limited. The Platinum Partner of the event was Smart Energy Water, while the Knowledge Partner was Power Foundation of India.

Participants from several countries including USA, UK, Brazil, Indonesia, Netherlands, France, Australia, Slovenia, UAE, African and Korea joined ISUW 2026, highlighting the event's growing international importance as a hub for global energy dialogue and cooperation.

A key highlight of ISUW 2026 was the bilateral smart grid workshops with partner countries including the UK, Brazil and Indonesia, aimed at strengthening collaboration in areas such as grid modernisation, renewable integration, digitalisation of utilities, electric mobility and emerging energy technologies.

The event also hosted the 10th edition of ISGF Innovation Awards 2026, recognising outstanding innovations, projects and technologies that are accelerating transformation in the energy and utility sectors. Utilities, technology providers, startups and technology providers were honoured for their contributions towards building smarter and more resilient energy systems.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Reji Kumar Pillai, President, India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) said: "India Smart Utility Week has evolved as a globally recognised platform that brings together leaders from utilities, governments, technology companies and academia to accelerate the transformation of the power sector. As energy systems become more digital, decentralised and sustainable, platforms like ISUW are critical to enable collaboration, knowledge exchange and innovation."

"India is rapidly advancing its energy transition journey with ambitious renewable energy targets, grid modernisation initiatives and electrification of mobility. ISUW continues to support this transformation by bringing global expertise, technologies and partnerships to the Indian power sector."

ISUW 2026 was inaugurated by following esteemed dignitaries Mashal Dhawan, CEO - Asia, SEW.AI and General Secretary, ISGF; Brian Motherway, Head-Energy Efficiency Division, IEA; Amal Sinha, Director and Group CEO, BSES; Ashish Khanna, DG, International Solar Alliance; Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO, ANRF; Ashish Goel, Chairman, UPPCL; Alok Kumar, DG, All India DISCOMs Association; Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, CEA; Richard Schomberg, Special Envoy on Smart Electrification, IEC.

ISUW 2026 also featured an international exhibition, where leading global and Indian companies showcased advanced smart grid technologies, digital solutions, AI-based energy management platforms, energy storage solutions, electric mobility infrastructure and cybersecurity technologies for utilities.

The conference sessions covered a wide range of themes including:

* Agentic AI: How to Build and Deploy AI Agents

* Digitalization Roadmap for Utilities and Data Governance Framework

* Flexumers

* Electric Mobility and Vehicle-to-Grid Technologies

* Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics for Utilities

* Cybersecurity for Power Systems

* Gender Balance in Power Sector

The India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) expressed its gratitude to all ministries, partners, speakers, delegates, exhibitors and supporting organisations for their contribution in making ISUW 2026 a grand success.

About India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF)

The India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) is a public-private partnership initiative supported by the Ministry of Power, Government of India, focused on accelerating the adoption of smart grid technologies, digital utilities and modern power systems in India. ISGF works closely with utilities, policymakers, regulators, technology providers and international organisations to promote innovation, policy development and capacity building in the energy sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934682/Lamp_Lighting.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845462/ISGF_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)