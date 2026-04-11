India Takes Center Stage in Global HR Dialogue as Blue Ocean Corporation Brings International Human Resource Conference to New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 10: In a landmark gathering that reinforced India's rising influence in the global human capital landscape, Blue Ocean Corporation, the world leader in training and consulting, hosted the India debut of the International Human Resource Conference (IHRC) in New Delhi recently. Organized in strategic partnership with the prestigious HR Certification Institute (HRCI), the conference brought together over 500 senior HR leaders, global certification authorities, corporate decision-makers, and policymakers under one roof.

The conference marked a defining moment in India's evolving workforce narrative, reinforcing the country's growing influence in the global talent economy.

Spotlight on India's Strategic Workforce Advantage

Delivering the keynote address, the HRCI CEO, Ms. Amy Dufrane, one of the most influential global voices in HR standards and professional certification, highlighted India's pivotal role in shaping the next decade of global workforce transformation.

Having spent the past several days in India engaging with industry leaders, academic institutions, and the Blue Ocean leadership team, Ms. Dufrane reflected on her first-hand observations of the country's scale, energy, and ambition.

"It has been inspiring to spend time in India and witness the dynamism of its talent ecosystem," she said. "The depth of aspiration, the speed of growth, and the commitment to professional excellence are remarkable. India is not just participating in the global talent economy; it is helping define it," she added.

Adding a distinguished dimension to the conference, former Indian cricket captain and Member of Board at Blue Ocean Corporation, Sourav Ganguly, shared a special video message with participants, extending his warm welcome.

In his message, he emphasized that in an age of disruptive innovation, success belongs to organizations that empower people, embrace change, and build resilient teams. His message strongly resonated with the conference theme, "HR in the Age of Disruptive Innovation," creating a powerful note of encouragement and deep respect for the HR community.

The conference was also graced by Mr. Aman Puri, Former Consul General of India in Dubai, who attended as Guests of Honour, alongside Mr. Pushpinder S. Puniha, Chairperson, Consultative Group on Tax Policy, NITI Aayog; Mr. Chandra Shekhar Budha, COO of AICTE; Mr. John Ellis, COO of Blue Ocean Corporation, UK who joined as esteemed speakers for the event.

Education for All: Linking HR Leadership to the Skilling India Vision

In one of the most significant announcements, Blue Ocean Corporation formally reinforced its long-term social commitment through the expansion of its "Education for All" mission, an initiative designed to democratize access to globally benchmarked professional certifications and structured skill development programs.

Positioning the initiative within the broader national agenda of workforce empowerment, Dr. Sathya Menon, Chairman & Managing Director of Blue Ocean Corporation, emphasized that India's demographic dividend must be matched with structured, accessible, and internationally aligned skill development frameworks.

"India stands at a defining moment," Dr. Menon said. "We are home to one of the world's youngest and most ambitious workforces. But demographic strength alone is not enough. It must be supported by certified capability, ethical leadership, and globally benchmarked professional standards. Through our 'Education for All' mission, we are ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of aspiration," he added.

Under the expanded mission framework, Blue Ocean Corporation will strengthen its scholarship programs across India, enabling aspiring professionals to access world-class training and certification opportunities regardless of economic background.

He further noted that meaningful skilling must extend beyond certification to practical industry immersion. As part of this vision, the organization also announced the launch of its dedicated industry exposure platform, Internshub - a non-profit initiative by Blue Ocean Corporation, designed to connect aspiring professionals with structured internship opportunities across key domains.

Ambitious India Expansion Plans Announced

During the conference, Blue Ocean Corporation unveiled its ambitious expansion roadmap across India, aimed at strengthening its presence in key metropolitan hubs and emerging growth cities. Mr. Abdul Azeez, Vice Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation, described the expansion as a strategic commitment to India's workforce transformation journey.

"Our expansion across the country reflects our belief in India's potential to lead the global talent economy," he said. "We are committed to making globally recognized education accessible across regions, empowering professionals to compete confidently on the world stage," he added.

IHRC Delhi builds upon Blue Ocean Corporation's successful history of hosting high-impact international conferences across continents, including editions in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, Egypt, and India. The organization has outlined ambitious plans to expand its conference footprint further this year, deepening its presence across strategic global markets and strengthening cross-border professional collaboration. The conference also featured a convocation ceremony honoring professionals who successfully completed globally accredited certification programs, followed by the prestigious IHRC awards recognizing organizations and individuals for excellence in HR leadership and innovation.

Headquartered in London, Blue Ocean Corporation is a world leader in training and consulting and the only Superbrand in the training arena. With over 28 years of excellence, 500,000+ alumni, 2,500+ corporate partners, and more than 30 international awards, the organization continues to drive transformation across diverse domains worldwide.

The successful hosting of IHRC Delhi further strengthens Blue Ocean's position as a global catalyst for professional excellence while advancing India's human capital ambitions.

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