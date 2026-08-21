India Takes on Asia's Best as Warriors Dream Series Brings Fight Night 18 to Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Two-day MMA spectacle to feature 13 professional bouts, including India vs Philippines and India vs Russia matchups

WDS, India's largest, fastest-growing and most consistent premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotion, has announced Fight Night 18, scheduled to take place on August 28 and 29, 2026, at CIDCO Convention Centre, Mumbai. The two-day event will feature official weigh-ins and a press conference for professional fighters on August 28, followed by the main Fight Night on August 29, with 13 professional bouts featuring fighters from across India and Asia. The event is expected to attract approximately 1,000 spectators and will be listed on BookMyShow, District by Zomato and SortMyScene.

The 18th edition will bring together leading professional fighters from India and across Asia, alongside carefully selected rising talent. The fight card will include Three India vs Philippine's matchups and Two India vs Russia bout, further strengthening WDS's vision of creating a platform where Indian fighters can compete against international talent. The main bout will see Jeko Laishram of India take on Kimbert Alintozon of the Philippines in a Fly Weight bout (56.7 kg). The co-main event will feature Tarun M Hiremath against Gaganpal Singh Dua in the Light Heavy Weight division (93 kg).

Fight Night 18 leans hard into WDS's founding vision: give Indian fighters a stage where they can test themselves against the best the region has to offer. The organisers are focused on building WDS to global standards, with greater emphasis on professional fight curation, athlete development, event production and fan experience. With its growing international participation and consistent Fight Night format, WDS aims to create a platform where Indian fighters can compete at a global level.

Commenting on the announcement, Sanjivan Padwal, Founder, Warriors Dream Series, said: "Every edition is a chance to raise the bar. Fight Night 18 brings stronger international competition onto Indian soil, real opportunity for our athletes, and a card our fans will remember. Thirteen bouts, fighters flying in from across Asia this is another serious step in building the scale and credibility of MMA in this country. We're building something Indian fighters can truly call their own."

Sudhanshu Srivastav, Co-Founder & Promoter, Warriors Dream Series, added: "Fight Night was never meant to be a one-off. We're building a consistent platform that brings athletes, fans and partners back edition after edition. With every card, the scale grows and the international field gets deeper. The ambition is simple and it is big: build a globally recognised MMA promotion out of India one that can one day stand shoulder to shoulder with the biggest names in the sport."

The organisers are focused on building WDS to global standards, with greater emphasis on professional fight curation, athlete development, event production and fan experience. With its growing international participation and consistent Fight Night format, WDS aims to create a platform where Indian fighters can compete at a global level.

The promotion also aims to create greater awareness around professional MMA in India, helping audiences understand the sport beyond the fight itself and recognise the discipline, skill and athleticism involved. By creating consistent events and stronger fighter-led storytelling, WDS hopes to build a larger audience for professional MMA in the country. With UFC setting a global benchmark for MMA, WDS aspires to build an Indian MMA property with a similar focus on professionalism, consistency, athlete development and fan engagement, with the long-term vision of taking Indian MMA to the global stage.

The promotion has curated more than 1,800 bouts and delivered 24 editions since April 2022, establishing Fight Night as its core professional MMA property. With a growing returning fan base, WDS Fight Night continues to evolve as an ongoing MMA property, with each edition bringing new fighters, matchups, and opportunities for audiences and partners. The event will also be broadcast live through a 4+ hour YouTube livestream, allowing fans beyond the venue to experience the action

Tickets Available On

- BookMyShow

- District by Zomato

- SortMyScene

About WDS

WDS is among India's most active and fastest-growing Mixed Martial Arts promotions. Through its flagship properties, Fight Night and Rising Stars, WDS has established a credible platform for both emerging and established athletes to compete and advance their professional careers.

With 24 successful editions and over 1,800 professional and amateur bouts hosted, WDS has played a significant role in strengthening India's combat sports ecosystem and expanding the reach of MMA across the country.

Driven by a commitment to athlete development, world-class event production, and fan engagement, WDS continues to build pathways for Indian fighters while elevating the sport's profile on the national stage.

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