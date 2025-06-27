India Tops Global Confidence at 93%, Yet Job Satisfaction Trails at 65% says ManpowerGroup Talent Barometer Report 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: ManpowerGroup today released its Global Talent Barometer 2025, Volume 1, a robust new tool offering unparalleled insights into workforce sentiment across 19 countries, including India. The results, based on responses gathered from over 1,000 workers across India between March 14 and April 11, 2025, reveals a complex landscape of employee well-being, job satisfaction, and confidence in the rapidly evolving world of work.

The overall Global Talent Barometer score of 79% was derived from three key indices: Well-Being (79%), Job Satisfaction (65%), and Confidence (93%). Workers in India report the highest levels of skills and confidence, with 93% expressing confidence in their abilities to perform their jobs; however, this confidence isn't fully translating into job satisfaction or loyalty, with only 65% satisfied in their roles.

"India's workforce is brimming with potential - 93% of workers feel confident in their skills, and 97% are comfortable with the latest technologies, including AI, said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India and Middle East. Yet, this confidence isn't translating into satisfaction, with job satisfaction lingering at just 65% and daily stress levels at 50%. The disconnect is clear: development, growth, and well-being can't be afterthoughts. If we want to retain talent and unlock performance, we must treat career development as a strategic priority - not a perk. The future of work in India will be shaped by how we empower people, not just how we adopt technology."

Workforce Snapshot: Confidence is High, But So Is Stress

With an overall score of 79%, the Barometer reflects a workforce in transition. While 93% of Indian workers find their work meaningful and aligned with their values, job satisfaction remains low at 65%, and only 54% feel secure in their roles over the next six months. Despite strong confidence in skills and tech readiness, including AI, stress levels are high--60% report daily stress, with frontline workers (81%) and Gen Z (66%) most affected.

INDIA KEY FINDINGS

Well-Being: The Stress-Retention Connection

While 93% of workers find their work meaningful, 60% still face moderate to high daily stress. Blue-collar workers (100%) and middle managers (95%) report the strongest sense of purpose. Gen Z experiences the highest stress (66%) and lowest support (87%), while essential frontline workers remain the most stressed (81%) with poor work-life balance. Despite this, values alignment between frontline staff and leadership remains strong, with only a small gap (100% vs. 95%).

This disconnect helps explain why confident workers are leaving. Meaningful work can't offset burnout - especially when growth is limited, and support is lacking.

Job Satisfaction: Stuck in the Middle

Gen Z reports the lowest job satisfaction at 29%, with Millennial women scoring even lower at 21%. Job insecurity looms large, with 75% of blue-collar workers fearing job loss in the next six months. Most managers (81%) cite restructuring, economic instability, and AI as top career threats--yet 89% of employees trust their managers to support them. Job satisfaction also ties to location: workers onsite without choice (48%) are less likely to leave, suggesting they feel stuck, while more satisfied remote workers (25%) are likelier to move on, using flexibility to their advantage.

Frontline workers face pressure from all sides except Job security. 81% of managers fear job loss within the next six months due to economic instability, restructuring and AI disruption with 40% citing these forces as their top career concern. At the same time, 89% of employees trust leadership, creating tension for those tasked with developing others while navigating their own uncertainty.

Confidence: Development as Trust Currency

India leads globally in workforce confidence at 93%, fueled by high confidence in skills (97%) and access to the latest tech (94%). Career support remains strong, with both men (90%) and women (89%) reporting equal growth opportunities. Hybrid workers show the highest career confidence (94%), supported by internal mobility. Among industries, Energy & Utilities top the chart with 100% confidence in career opportunities and skills.

The data shows a clear correlation between development investment and retention. Workers who report having career development opportunities show 91% confidence and those with clear advancement paths report 89% confidence.

Global Workforce Snapshot

The latest Barometer, based on responses from over 13,700 workers across 19 countries, shows overall engagement at 68%, up 1 point from last year. While 82% find their work meaningful and overall confidence has risen to 76%, job satisfaction has dipped to 62%, revealing a gap between skills and workplace experience. Job security concerns are growing, with only 65% feeling secure for the next six months--down 6 points. Stress remains high, especially among middle managers (82%) and Gen Z (56%).

The Bottom Line: Invest in People or Pay the Price

With turnover now costing an average of $18,591 per employee and 65% satisfied and only 38% unlikely to leave voluntarily, the confidence-satisfaction divide is more than a morale issue - it's a business imperative. Companies that fail to invest in their people risk losing them to competitors who do.

The Global Talent Barometer has introduced new metrics, including the Well-Being Index, Job Satisfaction Index, and Confidence Index, providing a holistic view of workforce sentiment globally. These innovative indices offer employers unprecedented tools to measure and understand employee sentiment, enabling more effective strategies for talent management and workplace improvement.

To view the complete results of the Global Talent Barometer 2025, Volume 1 - India Report and Key Findings, visit: https://www.manpowergroup.co.in/India-talent-barometer.html

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)