Indian Batting Powerhouse Suryakumar Yadav joins Skechers Cricket Team

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®, accelerates its cricket journey with the signing of Suryakumar Yadav--one of the most accomplished and influential batsmen of the Indian Cricket Team and recent captain of the 2026 T20 World Cup champions. Renowned for his consistency, composure, and match-defining performances, Suryakumar Yadav is now playing in Skechers Cricket footwear and will be featured in the brand's marketing campaigns supporting cricket and other performance footwear collections.

Speaking on the association, TEAM INDIA'S T20 WORLD CUP CAPTAIN, SURYAKUMAR YADAV said, "At the highest level of cricket, comfort plays a critical role in helping you stay focused and consistent. Skechers' approach to combining comfort with performance truly stands out and that's what made the brand a natural fit for me. Whether it's match day or training, their footwear supports the demands of the game, and I'm excited to be part of the Skechers family."

RAHUL VIRA, CEO OF SKECHERS SOUTH ASIA PVT. LTD., said, "Suryakumar Yadav embodies the spirit of modern Indian cricket - dynamic, resilient and fearless. After captaining Team India with confidence and clarity to victory at the World Cup this year, he brings the same energy and intent that defines Skechers' approach to performance and innovation. His journey, driven by movement, adaptability and self-belief, aligns strongly with our roster of elite players like Jasprit Bumrah, as well as our ongoing association as Official Kit Sponsor for the Mumbai Indians. These partnerships illustrate our commitment to cricket by creating footwear that enables every athlete to perform at their best."

Born in Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav at age 35 has established himself as a dynamic right-handed T20 batter renowned for his 360-degree shot-making and explosive strike rates. Nicknamed "SKY", Yadav rose through Mumbai domestic club cricket ranks, captaining them in Ranji Trophy, before reaching Indian Premier League stardom after signing with the Mumbai Indians in 2012. He also spent four seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders before returning to the Indians in 2018 where he continues today. Internationally, since his 2021 T20I debut, he has been key to India's T20 gameplay and earned back-to-back ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year accolades (2022-23). SKY captains India's T20I side, boasting a stellar record, including winning the World Cup earlier this year. His calm demeanor and tactical acumen have solidified India's white-ball dominance.

With this announcement, Suryakumar Yadav joins a strong Skechers roster in India that includes cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Ishan Kishan and Yastika Bhatia, along with legendary forward Sunil Chhetri for Skechers Football.

The Skechers Cricket footwear range features advanced full-spike and half-spike options engineered for performance. Skechers Cricket Elite, with 11 metal spikes, delivers superior traction and stability, while Skechers Cricket Blade, featuring 7 metal spikes, offers enhanced agility and control--supporting fast footwork and decisive movement on the field. Beyond cricket, Skechers also offers performance footwear for athletes of all levels, including running, football, basketball, golf, pickleball and padel globally.

The Skechers Cricket footwear collection is available at select Skechers retail stores and online at skechers.in.

About Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd. and Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc., The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow our lifestyle and Skechers Performance sites on Instagram, X and YouTube.

For further details, visit www.skechers.in.

For enquiry details -

Samriddhi Singh

samriddhi.singh@skechers.com

Gayatri Palande

gayatri.palande@skechers.com

Aaditya Navale

aaditya.navale@adfactorspr.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)