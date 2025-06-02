Indian Businesses Win Prestigious British Safety Council International Safety Awards

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Indian businesses scored well on safety this year, receiving a highly prized accolade for their work in health, safety, and wellbeing. British Safety Council recognised 443 Indian companies as winners of its prestigious annual International Safety Awards for 2025, at a gala celebratory dinner yesterday at Hotel JW Marriott at Sahar in Mumbai.

Of the winners, 117 Indian organisations were awarded a Distinction, 199 organisations were awarded a Merit, and 127 organisations achieved a Pass. The winners span numerous sectors with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, and power and utility sectors.

Now in their 67th year, the International Safety Awards recognise and celebrate organisations worldwide. During the previous calendar year, they have demonstrated to the satisfaction of the scheme's independent judges their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health. The awards also acknowledge organisations that have shown commitment to wellbeing and mental health at work.

In 2025, 789 organisations won an International Safety Award. Winners were drawn from 45 countries worldwide. 212 organisations were awarded a Distinction, 371 were awarded a Merit, and 206 achieved a Pass.

The complete list of winners can be seen here.

Announcing the winners, Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, said, "Sincerest congratulations to all organisations, individuals, and teams that have won a prestigious International Safety Award. Our winners have clearly made substantial and ongoing efforts to protect and improve the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone in their organisations. All the winners and those who were shortlisted have gone the extra mile to dedicate additional time, resources, and commitment to ensuring their work, teams, and workplaces remained healthy and safe during 2024. I would also like to thank all the organisations who took the time to apply for these awards and our panel of judges who volunteered to adjudicate them."

British Safety Council's vision is that no one should be injured or made ill through their work, anywhere in the world. Sharing the winners' awards and achievements can inspire other employers everywhere to follow their lead and give workers' health, safety, and wellbeing the priority it deserves.

The gala dinner event is an opportunity to celebrate the success of all the winners of the International Safety Awards as it fosters a sense of community and empowers others, creating the momentum that attracts more success.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)