Indian Dental Association (IDA) and CoverYou Enters into a Strategic Partnership

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], January 4: CoverYou, as one of India's most trusted, fastest-growing, leading providers of comprehensive insurance solutions, a licensed insurance broker authorized by the IRDAI today has entered into a partnership with Indian Dental Association (IDA), an independent and recognized voice of dental professionals in India.

As a testament to CoverYou's commitment to providing unparalleled insurance services, this collaboration aims to cater to the specific needs of the dental community. The partnership allows IDA members to access a wide range of insurance products designed to safeguard their professional and personal well-being.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Professional Indemnity Insurance: CoverYou will offer tailor-made professional indemnity insurance solutions, addressing the unique risks faced by dental professionals in their practice.

Health Insurance: Comprehensive health insurance plans will be available, ensuring IDA members and their families receive top-notch healthcare coverage and financial protection.

Motor Insurance: CoverYou's extensive range of motor insurance products will provide IDA members with options that align with their preferences and needs.

Commenting on the occasion, Deepanker Mahajan, Co-Founder & CEO, CoverYou said, "We are delighted to join forces with the Indian Dental Association, an esteemed organization dedicated to the advancement of dental professionals. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch insurance solutions that cater to the unique needs of the dental community. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship, ensuring the peace of mind and security of Indian Dental Association's members."

Dr Ashok Dhoble, Secretary General, Indian Dental Association, shared their enthusiasm and said, "The collaboration with CoverYou is a significant step in ensuring our members receive comprehensive insurance coverage. This strategic partnership aligns with our commitment to creating awareness as well as supporting the well-being of dental professionals, allowing them to focus on providing optimal oral health for all."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)