Indian EdTech Company Edubex Expands Global Footprint with AI-Enabled Learning, International University Partnerships and 200 plus Career Programmes

NewsVoir

Kerala [India], August 10: India has emerged as one of the world's leading exporters of education, technology, and skilled talent. Building on this momentum, Edubex Learning, an Indian global edtech company headquartered in Kerala, is expanding access to internationally recognised education across Africa, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and other international markets through AI-enabled learning, globally accredited qualifications, and industry-focused career development.

Founded in 2020, Edubex has grown from a small educational initiative into one of the leading international education providers serving Africa, with more than 10,000 learners, 1,000+ graduates, and a comprehensive portfolio of over 200 programmes spanning undergraduate degrees, postgraduate qualifications, professional diplomas, executive education, workforce development, artificial intelligence, business management, healthcare, logistics, digital technologies, and industry-specific short courses.

At a time when employers increasingly value practical skills alongside academic qualifications, Edubex is helping bridge the gap between higher education and employability by combining internationally recognised curricula with personalised mentoring and technology-driven learning experiences.

Strengthening India's Global Education Presence

India has earned worldwide recognition as a hub for technology, innovation, and higher education. Edubex is extending this reputation by connecting learners in Africa and beyond with internationally recognised qualifications through strategic partnerships with globally respected universities and awarding organisations.

Its academic collaborations include UCAM (Universidad Catolica San Antonio de Murcia, Spain), Chartered Management Institute (CMI), United Kingdom, Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), together with other internationally recognised universities and academic institutions. These partnerships allow learners to earn globally respected qualifications while studying from their home countries, creating opportunities for career progression without geographical barriers.

AI-Enabled Education for the Future Workforce

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries worldwide, professionals increasingly require continuous learning to remain competitive. Edubex has embraced this transformation by integrating AI-enabled learning technologies into its educational ecosystem, delivering personalised learning experiences, intelligent academic support, digital collaboration, and practical, career-oriented education.

The institution also offers specialised programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Digital Transformation, Project Management, Business Leadership, Healthcare Management, Supply Chain, Logistics, and other emerging disciplines aligned with the evolving global economy.

Rather than replacing human interaction, technology enhances the personalised mentoring model that has become one of Edubex's defining strengths, ensuring every learner receives dedicated academic guidance throughout their educational journey.

Making International Education More Accessible

Recognising that affordability remains one of the biggest barriers to higher education, Edubex continues to make globally recognised qualifications accessible through flexible payment options designed for students and working professionals.

This approach enables learners to pursue internationally accredited qualifications while balancing employment, family responsibilities, and financial commitments.

Supporting Africa's Next Generation of Professionals

Africa represents one of the fastest-growing education markets in the world, driven by a young population, increasing digital adoption, and growing demand for internationally recognised qualifications.

Edubex has established a strong presence across Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Lesotho, Zambia, and several other African nations, supporting learners across sectors including education, healthcare, finance, logistics, entrepreneurship, technology, and public administration.

The platform recently celebrated the graduation of more than 1,000 learners, many of whom have advanced into leadership positions, established successful businesses, or secured opportunities with multinational organisations.

Creating Global Opportunities for the Indian Diaspora

Indian professionals have made significant contributions to education, healthcare, engineering, technology, and business across the United Kingdom, Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.

As global industries continue to evolve, Edubex believes lifelong learning and internationally recognised qualifications will play an increasingly important role in helping the Indian diaspora remain competitive in international labour markets.

By providing globally accredited education and practical workforce-focused programmes, the organisation aims to help professionals strengthen their careers while contributing to economic development and knowledge exchange across regions.

Looking Ahead

With digital learning becoming central to workforce transformation worldwide, Edubex continues to invest in academic innovation, AI-enabled education, strategic university collaborations, and globally relevant curricula.

The organisation also looks forward to engaging with universities, policymakers, employers, and international education leaders through global initiatives and industry forums, including the forthcoming Diaspora Economic Forum (DEF) 2026, where education, skills development, innovation, and cross-border collaboration are expected to remain central themes.

As India continues to strengthen its position as a global knowledge economy, Edubex remains committed to exporting educational excellence while empowering learners to build internationally competitive careers.

About Edubex Learning

Edubex Learning is an Indian global edtech company headquartered in Kerala, delivering internationally recognised higher education and professional learning opportunities to students across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and other global markets.

Established in 2020, Edubex has supported more than 10,000 learners through a portfolio of 200+ programmes, including undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, professional diplomas, executive education, AI and digital technology programmes, workforce development, and industry certifications.

Through partnerships with globally respected institutions including UCAM (Spain), Chartered Management Institute (United Kingdom), Scottish Qualifications Authority (Scotland), and other international academic partners, Edubex continues to expand access to affordable, globally recognised education that prepares learners for success in an increasingly connected world.

Website: www.edubex.com.

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