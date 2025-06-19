Indian Families Rush to Secure US Green Cards Before $5 Million Hike Kicks In

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: With the cost of a U.S. Green Card investment visa set to rise dramatically under proposed policy changes, Indian investors are moving quickly to file under the current EB5 programme, according to Deepesh Deshmukh, Director of DSquare Global Pvt. Ltd. and an expert in U.S. immigration solutions.

The EB5 visa programme, which currently allows foreign nationals to gain U.S. permanent residency by investing $800,000 (approximately ₹7 crore) and creating ten American jobs, may soon become significantly more expensive. U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to raise the investment threshold to $5 million, a change that would price out thousands of hopeful applicants, especially from India, where interest in U.S. migration remains high.

"We are already seeing a surge in demand," said Deepesh during a recent podcast interview on Finance with Sharan - The One Percent Show. "Indian families who were earlier on the fence are now accelerating their applications. Many of them understand this could be their last affordable chance at securing a U.S. Green Card."

A key point of discussion during the interview was the availability of collateral-free loans of up to $300,000, sourced from within the U.S. itself, to help applicants based in the U. S. meet the EB5 investment requirement. These loans come with a typical annual interest rate of 5.95 percent.

Deepesh explained that many Indians, including those without the full investment amount, are taking this route to give their children a chance at a better future. "I've seen families with less than ₹1 crore in total savings take out loans to apply," he said. "For them, it's not just about moving to the U.S. It's about long-term security, education, and opportunities."

The U.S. caps EB5 visas at 10,000 per year globally, with only 700 allocated per country. That restriction, combined with high demand from Indian applicants, could mean long wait times if investors miss the current window.

"There's already a long waiting period just to get a U.S. tourist visa," said Deepesh. "Imagine the queue once people realise this $800,000 route may disappear. We are advising serious applicants to begin paperwork within the next three months if they want to qualify under the existing rules."

When asked why affluent Indians are increasingly choosing the EB5 route, Deepesh pointed to quality of life as a primary driver. "It's not about abandoning India. It's about what the U.S. offers -- clean air, working infrastructure, and a transparent system. You pay taxes, and you see the results."

He also clarified a common misconception: applying for a U.S. Green Card does not require Indians to give up their citizenship. "You retain your Indian passport until you decide to apply for U.S. citizenship, usually after five years," he said.

One of the podcast's most notable revelations was that middle-income families are also using the EB5 programme, thanks to flexible financial arrangements. Deepesh mentioned cases where even families with partial funds have managed to secure the investment by using loan assistance from Banks, friends, and family.

The EB5 visa grants permanent residency, unlike temporary options such as student visas or H1B work permits, which are limited by quotas and job status. "With a Green Card, your stay in the U.S. doesn't depend on a job offer or employer sponsorship," Deepesh said. "It's called permanent residency for a reason. It gives families the peace of mind they're looking for."

Deepesh advised prospective applicants not to delay. "Even if you're not ready with the full amount, begin the legal process now. The rules could change anytime, and once the new threshold is in place, it's unlikely to be reversed."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)