Indian Institute of Architects (IIA Kerala) to host The Southern Regional Conference 2024 at Wayanad

New Delhi [India], November 15: The Southern Regional Conference (SRC) 2024, hosted by The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) Kerala Chapter and organized by IIA Kannur Centre, will take place on November 29-30, 2024, at Vythiri Village Resort, Wayanad. This prestigious conference will bring together visionary architects from across the country and beyond to foster a rich dialogue and exchange of innovative ideas in the field of architecture.

The Southern Regional Conference serves as a premier platform for professional development, knowledge sharing, and networking within the architectural community. This year's theme, "Bridging Binaries," will guide discussions on the intricate connections architecture fosters between humanity, society, and technological innovation.

The conference will delve into two primary themes: "Humanity and Society, and Humanity and Innovation". In the first, panelists will explore the essential role of architects in shaping societal norms and lifestyle patterns, emphasizing how the built environment influences daily life, behaviors, and social interactions. Resilient architecture will be a core focus, as renowned architects share their commitment to creating spaces that inspire, connect, and contribute to a sustainable future.

The second theme, Humanity and Innovation, will examine the ways in which technological advancements like immersive technology and 3D printing are transforming architectural practices. Experts will highlight how these innovations are bridging the gap between imagination and reality, pushing the boundaries of design. The discussions will offer valuable insights into modern tools and techniques that facilitate experimental, dynamic architecture.

In addition to engaging talks and discussions, the event will offer an array of enriching experiences. Attendees can look forward to exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge building materials, while guided nature trails and bird-watching sessions will provide an opportunity to explore Wayanad's natural beauty and diverse bird species. There will also be an exciting showcase of local arts and crafts, celebrating regional creativity.

On-site activities and interactive games will provide fun and engagement for all, complementing the more formal sessions with relaxed and enjoyable experiences. Attendees can also enjoy vibrant cultural programs featuring performances that highlight local traditions, rounding out the event's celebration of both architecture and regional heritage.

The conference boasts an impressive lineup of speakers at national and international levels, with the finest in the field gracing the event including 2016 Pritzker Prize winner Ar. Alejandro Aravena. These sessions will be tailored to address the complexities and design challenges in ecologically sensitive regions, referencing the recent Wayanad incident to provide real-world context.

Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a design challenge and explore exhibitions showcasing the latest architectural trends. The event aims to promote responsible architecture and technological advancements while fostering a spirit of collaboration and innovation. The conference will conclude each day with a gala dinner and lively cultural programs, creating a relaxed environment for architects and participants to connect, unwind, and network in an informal setting.

"We are excited to host the Southern Regional Conference 2024 in the beautiful surroundings of Wayanad. This year's theme, 'Bridging Binaries,' reflects our commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue between humanity, society, and innovation. As architects, we have a profound responsibility to create spaces that inspire and connect, and this conference will be a vital platform for sharing ideas and exploring the future of our profession. Together, we can pave the way for a sustainable and inclusive built environment," said Ar. Vinod Cyriac, Chairperson, IIA Kerala Chapter.

About Indian Institute of Architects:

The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) is the national body of Architects in the country.

Established in 1917, the Institute today has more than 25,000 members and plays a major role in promoting the profession of architecture by organising and uniting the Architects of India to promote aesthetic, scientific and practical efficiency of the profession both in practice and in education. There are currently 23 Chapters, 54 Centres and 18 Sub-centres across the country.

The Indian Institute of Architects is represented on various national and international committees connected with architecture, art and the building industry and is also actively associated with International Union of Architects (UIA), The Architects Regional Council Asia (ARCASIA) and South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation of Architects (SAARCH) among others.

For more details, visit: https://src2024.in/

www.indianinstituteofarchitects.com

