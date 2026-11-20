VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 20: Mujahid Islam, the Indian-origin, US-based founder of AmzInsightly, has been nominated for the Most Trusted AI-Powered Marketing Agency award by Cluster of Achievers (CoA). The awards ceremony will take place in Oxford, UK, on 5 January 2027.

AmzInsightly is a full-service ecommerce agency that helps newly launched brands and growing sellers scale on Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and Shopify, backed by Google and Meta advertising. The agency combines AI-driven data analysis with hands-on management to help brands improve rankings, cut wasted ad spend and grow profitably.

Before founding AmzInsightly in 2026, Islam worked at Amazon, giving him an inside view of how the marketplace works. After leaving that role, he spent years managing brands for several agencies. Over the past decade he has worked with more than 250 brands across categories, helping many grow into multi-million-dollar businesses, with deep expertise in seaweed and dulse products, diving gear and wellness brands.

"New brands don't fail because their products are bad. They fail because nobody shows them how the marketplace really works," said Islam. "Our job is to give smaller brands the same playbook the biggest sellers use, and the right mix of organic growth and smart advertising to get to page one."

Islam sees the wider agency world as a shared mission rather than a rivalry. "Genuine agencies are soldiers of the same army, just in different units. We're all here to help new brands survive and grow, and that's a mission worth winning together."

The nomination recognizes AmzInsightly's use of AI-powered insights to deliver transparent, measurable results for its clients. Islam will attend the ceremony in Oxford in January.

About AmzInsightly

AmzInsightly is a US-based ecommerce growth agency founded by ex-Amazonian Mujahid Islam. It helps new and mid-sized brands scale across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, Shopify and paid social and search. Learn more at amzinsightly.com.

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