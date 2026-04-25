Indian Peacock Brings Handloom into Everyday Fashion to Support Artisan Livelihoods

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25: Indian handloom weavers, masters of generational craft, were being written out of their own story. Their textiles ended up in museums or marked "ethnic wear," while their livelihoods grew uncertain and their knowledge faced quiet extinction

Not because the craft wasn't valuable. Because the path from loom to life had too many barriers.

Indian Peacock attempts to bridge these gaps through direct collaboration.

Founded by architect Preethi Pathireddy, The Indian Peacock is where her decade-long journey in architecture meets her deep-rooted love for texture, form, and cultural heritage. An Ivy League alumna, Preethi has always been intuitive in her design approach, drawing connections between structure and softness, craft and utility. What began as a personal exploration of India's textile legacy soon grew into a brand committed to slow fashion and conscious living.

We collaborate with handloom artisans across India. Jamdani weavers of West Bengal, Ikat weavers of Telangana, handblock print artisans of Rajasthan, and Mangalgiri weavers of Andhra Pradesh. They are not vendors, but partners. We know their craft, their processes, and their stories. We support them with fair wages, and consistent work, not just seasonal demand.

This isn't about "modernizing" traditional craft. We do something simple: we make their work wearable for everyday life.

We design structured shirts, versatile kurtas, and thoughtfully made coord sets for everyday wear. We don't approach craft as fusion or occasionwear. Our intent is to bring handwoven textiles into the rhythm of life, to be worn often, lived in, and relied on. Because craft survives not through occasional admiration, but through relevance and consistent use.

A handwoven garment becomes something you reach for week after week. Instead of a mass-produced alternative, it creates quiet continuity. It keeps looms active, skills relevant, and livelihoods steady. Handloom survives not through admiration or occasional wear, but through everyday choices that keep the craft alive, relevant, and in motion.

This is how we reclaim the narrative: by putting artisan craft back to where it's always belonged.

Indian Peacock isn't rescuing artisans, they need markets, respect, and fair economics. We're providing that. We're not preserving tradition in amber. We're proving it's alive and necessary.

Every garment carries the maker's presence. Every collection starts with the textile, not the trend. Every decision asks: does this serve the craft and the craftsperson? Because when Indian textiles move from heritage looms to modern streets, wearing the artisan's dignity along with their weave, the story becomes theirs again.

This work extends beyond the loom. In our Hyderabad studio, every garment moves through the hands of a team that cuts, stitches, and finishes each piece with the same attention to detail the textile began with. Craft does not exist in isolation, and neither do we. Fair wages, consistent work, and a supportive environment are principles we apply across everyone involved in the process, not just in idea, but in practice.

And we're just here to make sure it gets told, thoughtfully, consistently, and with the care of a team that believes in it.

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