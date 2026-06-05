Indian Snack House Closes Pre-Series A Round; Early Investors Pocket 4 Times Return

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 5: Indian Snack House, the clean-label traditional snacks brand, has successfully closed its Pre-Series A funding round, attracting participation from multiple institutional investors marking a significant vote of confidence from some of India's most respected consumer-focused investors.

Notably, this round included a secondary transaction that provided exit opportunities to early investors from the Niveshagya investor community, who had backed the brand in its previous funding rounds. Their investment became 4 times of their initial investment, a strong outcome that underscores the merit of disciplined, research-backed early-stage investing.

Indian Snack House was founded in Tamil Nadu with a clear and differentiated mission - to bring India's rich regional snacking heritage to modern consumers, without compromising on quality.

What sets Indian Snack House apart in an increasingly crowded snacks market is its uncompromising ingredient philosophy - no palm oil, no preservatives, and no additives. Products like Nagercoil Banana Chips and Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai (peanut chikki) have earned the brand a loyal and growing consumer base as they continue to bring the authentic snacking to every home they can reach.

"We are building a brand that refuses to compromise on quality," said Rajkumaran, Founder of Indian Snack House. "This funding is a validation of our model - that authenticity and scale can go hand in hand."

Niveshagya has been associated with Indian Snack House since its early days, having facilitated investment in both the Angel Round (May 2024) and the subsequent interim funding round of ₹2.14 crore. The firm's investor community was among the first to back Indian Snack House when the company's valuation stood at ₹7.5 crore. Niveshagya identified the brand early due to its strong founders, clean-label positioning, growing consumer demand and scalable business model.

With the Pre-Series A now successfully closed, early Niveshagya investors have exited with more than 4x returns in a relatively short investment horizon, making this one of the most notable early-stage exit stories in the Indian consumer startup ecosystem.

"Indian Snack House was always more than just a business opportunity for us," said Abhishek Jain, Co-Founder of Niveshagya. "It represents India's cultural food heritage reimagined for today's consumer. When we back a startup, we look for a strong founder, a clear vision, and a product that solves a real problem. Indian Snack House ticked every box. We are proud to have been part of this journey and to have delivered meaningful returns for our investors."

The fresh capital will fuel Indian Snack House's most ambitious growth phase yet. The brand, currently operating in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Coimbatore, is now poised to enter multiple new cities across India. The company plans to open over 200 new outlets as it scales its delivery footprint significantly.

"On the digital commerce front, Indian Snack House continues to serve customers through its own website Indiansnackhouse.com and Swiggy & Zomato. The brand has now gone live on Zepto and Instamart, tapping into the booming quick commerce segment that is rapidly reshaping how Indian consumers discover and purchase food products. Further quick commerce platform integrations are planned in the near term" , mentioned Shankey Bansal , who is leading the growth journey for Indian Snack House and was instrumental in bringing the angel investors on board.

In a strategic move that broadens its offline reach, Indian Snack House has also opened stores in partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) - a distribution tie-up that positions the brand at high-footfall fuel retail touchpoints across the country, opening a channel that few snack brands have explored at this scale.

The Indian Snack House story carries a broader message for the Indian startup investment ecosystem. It demonstrates that well-researched, thesis-driven early investments in consumer brands even at the pre-institutional stage can generate meaningful wealth for investors, provided the right advisory framework is in place.

For Niveshagya's investor community, the 4x return from Indian Snack House is a tangible proof point of the firm's investment philosophy: back founders with conviction, invest at the right valuation, and give businesses the time and support they need to grow.

For India's growing community of informed retail investors, the Indian Snack House journey offers an important lesson: early conviction, backed by rigorous research and the right platform, can turn cultural assets into financial ones. As Niveshagya continues to identify and nurture such opportunities, the Indian Snack House exit sets a benchmark not just for returns, but for the kind of investing that creates value for founders, consumers, and investors alike.

"We invested in the vision of Indian Snack house through Niveshagya and are very happy to receive such exponential returns. The Indian Snack House journey demonstrates how early conviction, patient capital and disciplined investing can create meaningful wealth over time." as said by one of the Angel investors who took an exit through the secondary sales.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)