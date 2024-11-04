Indian Society of Aesthetic Medicine (ISAM) & Dr Ajay Rana announce COSCON 2024 in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: The Indian Society of Aesthetic Medicine (ISAM), led by Dr Ajay Rana, proudly announces COSCON 2024, the 2nd Annual Congress on Aesthetic Medicine. This premier event will take place in New Delhi between November 30 - December 1, 2024, bringing together over 1,500 professionals from the aesthetic medicine field.

The exceptional program, curated by Dr Ajay Rana, a distinguished figure in aesthetic medicine, features more than 40 renowned speakers from around the world. Attendees will benefit from invaluable insights as these experts discuss cutting-edge advancements and transformative practices in aesthetic medicine.

Dr Ajay Rana, Organising Chairperson of COSCON 2024, believes the event will be a testament to knowledge exchange and collaboration, as he said, "We are thrilled to welcome industry leaders, practitioners, and experts to COSCON 2024 in New Delhi. It's an honour to organise this event and foster knowledge exchange and collaboration in the field of aesthetic medicine. I look forward to a successful congress that contributes to the growth and transformation of our industry. Join us at COSCON 2024 for this transformative experience as we advance the future of aesthetic medicine together."

COSCON 2024 promises an engaging agenda filled with hands-on workshops, scientific sessions, and panel discussions. Participants will explore topics including innovative laser treatments, advanced injectables, skin rejuvenation techniques, and hair restoration solutions. The event also offers excellent networking opportunities, connecting attendees with peers, industry leaders, and global experts.

In addition to educational sessions, COSCON 2024 will host an extensive exhibition showcasing the latest medical technologies and equipment. Sponsors and exhibitors will be able to present their cutting-edge products to a targeted audience of aesthetic professionals, clinic owners, and decision-makers. The COSCON 2024 brochure outlines various partnership options, enabling brands to enhance their market presence.

The COSCON 2024 will offer the attendees a unique opportunity to undertake global networking with 1,500 professionals in the aesthetic medicine community. Furthermore, the guests will be able to participate in innovative sessions and workshops that will offer hands-on learning experiences focused on the latest advancements in aesthetic technology. It will be coupled with live demonstrations, enabling participants to witness new products and technologies in action. However, the distinguishable factor at the event will be the opportunity to build connections with industry leaders seeking innovative solutions and robust media exposure through COSCON's promotional channels before, during, and after the event.

