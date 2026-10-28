IndiaRF Backed Livasa Hospitals Strengthens Regional Healthcare Network with Karnal Expansion

NewsVoir

Karnal (Haryana) [India], October 28: Livasa Hospitals, one of North India's fast-growing healthcare networks, has announced its expansion into Haryana with the addition of a multi-specialty hospital in Karnal. This marks Livasa's entry into the state and represents another significant milestone in the group's vision of building an integrated healthcare network across North India.

The Karnal hospital is a 200+ bed, NABH-accredited multi-specialty hospital, supported by an experienced team of clinicians with a strong reputation for delivering quality healthcare in the region. Its advanced clinical infrastructure includes 60 critical care beds-comprising 45 ICU and 15 CCU beds-Advanced Cath Lab, MRI, CT scan, dialysis facilities, and a 24x7 Emergency and critical care Department, enabling comprehensive care across a wide range of medical and surgical specialties.

As part of the Livasa Hospitals network, the hospital will build on this strong clinical foundation, combining its existing expertise with Livasa's established standards of clinical excellence, advanced medical technology, operational excellence, and patient-centric care. Its medical teams will also work closely with leading super-specialists across the group, enabling greater multidisciplinary collaboration, knowledge exchange, and access to advanced treatment capabilities for patients across Karnal and Kurukshetra, Pipli, Panipat, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, and neighbouring districts.

The expansion reinforces Livasa Hospitals' commitment to building a world-class regional healthcare network rooted in clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate care. Patients will benefit from enhanced access to expert-led care across Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Renal Sciences, Gastro Sciences, Oncology, Critical Care, Pulmonology, Urology, and several other specialties, bringing advanced healthcare closer to the communities it serves.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Shantanu Nalavadi, Managing Director, IndiaRF, said, "Livasa's entry in Karnal marks another important step in our journey to build a strong regional healthcare network. We remain committed to building a strong regional healthcare network that delivers clinical excellence and greater access to quality healthcare across North India."

Reflecting on this milestone, Mr. Anurag Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, Livasa Hospitals, said, "Livasa Hospitals was established with a vision to create a healthcare network that delivers world-class clinical outcomes while remaining deeply connected to the communities it serves. The addition of our Karnal hospital strengthens our regional presence, bringing advanced medical expertise, cutting-edge technology, and patient-centric care closer to the people of Haryana. We remain committed to continuously raising the standards of healthcare delivery across North India."Mr. Gladwin Nayyar, Facility Director, Livasa Hospitals, Karnal, added, "Every family deserves access to quality healthcare without financial strain. Our commitment is to provide affordable, dependable and compassionate care, closer to home."

About Livasa Hospitals

Livasa Hospitals is one of North India's leading integrated healthcare networks. Backed by India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), an India-focused investment platform. The network operates across Mohali, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Khanna, supported by more than 300 doctors and expertise across 40+ super-specialties. The network is further expanding with a 368-bed hospital under development in Ludhiana. With the addition of Karnal, Livasa potential bed capacity will increase to 1,650 beds demonstrating significant step-up in growth since IndiaRF acquired Livasa in September 2023 when it was operating 750 beds.

Livasa Hospitals provides comprehensive tertiary and quaternary care across Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Oncology, Orthopaedics, Renal Sciences, Transplant Sciences, Critical Care, Gastro Sciences, Mother & Child Care, Emergency Medicine and other specialties. With a focus on clinical excellence, advanced medical technology and patient-centric care, Livasa Hospitals continues to expand its regional footprint and strengthen access to high-quality healthcare across the region.

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