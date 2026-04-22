Indo Caribbean Chamber of Commerce for Development - ICCCD Appoints Economist Shivdutt Das as Global President

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 22: The Indo Caribbean Chamber of Commerce & Development (ICCCD) proudly announces the appointment of renowned economist Shivdutt Das as its new Global President. This strategic leadership move aims to strengthen economic ties between Indo-Caribbean communities and global markets, fostering trade, investment, and sustainable development.

Shivdutt Das brings extensive expertise in economics, infrastructure finance, and international business, with a career spanning projects in India, Japan, MEA, Qatar, and across the Caribbean. Under his guidance, ICCCD will prioritize public-private partnerships, cultural-economic initiatives, and opportunities for diaspora businesses.

"We are thrilled to have Shivdutt Das lead ICCCD into a prosperous era of collaboration and growth," said an ICCCD spokesperson. "His vision aligns perfectly with our mission to empower Indo-Caribbean enterprises amid evolving global dynamics."

About Indo Caribbean Chamber of Commerce (ICCCD)

ICCCD champions economic advancement for Indo-Caribbean professionals and businesses, promoting trade, cultural exchange, Technology transfer, and innovation across the region. This platform will play a critical role in driving trade relations between sovereign entities and also focus on AI and tech-enabled knowledge transfers, like UPI Implementation across Caribbean countries. He shall be doing a road show in the Caribbean countries and announcing the upcoming delegation calendar for 2026.

For more, visit www.icccd.org.

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