Industrial marketplace with its inbuilt Inventory Management Software & Procurement Tool - Raprocure is reimagining manufacturing procurement

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 18: India's manufacturing sector is witnessing a steady shift towards digital procurement, with Raprocure, an Inventory Management Software and Procurement Marketplace, emerging as a growing player in the industrial supply chain ecosystem.

For decades, procurement teams have relied on phone calls, spreadsheets and fragmented supplier databases to source materials and compare quotations. These manual processes often lead to delays, duplicate inventory records, poor visibility and hidden cost leakages. Raprocure aims to address these challenges through a digital platform that enables manufacturers to create enquiries, connect with multiple suppliers simultaneously, receive quotations in real time and generate automated comparative statements within minutes. The platform also supports e-auctions to improve pricing transparency.

Founded by Siddharth Maloo, Raprocure was developed from firsthand industry experience and a clear understanding of the inefficiencies within conventional procurement systems.

"Procurement is one of the most critical functions in manufacturing, yet much of it still operates manually. Raprocure was created to simplify procurement workflows, improve supplier discovery and help industries make faster and smarter purchasing decisions," said Maloo.

The platform is already being used by cement, steel, iron and metals industries. According to the company, businesses using Raprocure are saving nearly 5- 8% in procurement costs every month through improved price discovery, streamlined supplier communication and better inventory visibility.

Raprocure is being used by more than 100 active buyers and a supplier and vendor network of over 11,000 businesses, with new companies joining the platform daily. The company has also recorded nearly 10 per cent month-on-month growth.

Beyond procurement automation, Raprocure is positioning itself as a marketplace that helps manufacturers discover new suppliers, reduce dependency on limited networks and improve competitiveness within the procurement ecosystem. The company is actively expanding across industries including steel, cement, chemicals, polymers, paper, automobiles, heavy engineering, aluminium, electrical and electronics, railway components, textiles and power looms.

Looking ahead, Raprocure plans to onboard industries across multiple categories while expanding its presence internationally, including companies from Europe and Western markets.

Industries interested in learning more, booking a demo or joining the platform can visit Raprocure's official website: www.raprocure.com

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