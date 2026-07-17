Indya Tales - "Every Bite Has A Story" Now Opens at Sky City Mall, Borivali East

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: Indya Tales, an all-day dining destination, has officially opened at Sky City Mall, Borivali East, offering guests a unique culinary journey across India.

Inspired by the belief that "Every Bite Has A Story," the restaurant brings together iconic regional dishes from across the country under one roof. Guests can savour signature specialties such as Navsari Famous Panki, Surati Locho, Indya Tales Special Chole Bhature, Benne Dosa, Kesari Puran Poli, Bedmi Puri with Dubki Wale Aloo, Gatte Ki Sabzi with Satpadi Roti, Wheat Puff Jhalmuri, Pede Wali Lassi, and Hazelnut Filter Coffee, along with an exclusive Jain menu.

Designed for family and friends' gatherings, celebrations, and casual dining, Indya Tales combines traditional recipes, contemporary presentation, and warm hospitality to create a memorable dining experience.

Speaking on the launch, Ashish Maheshwari, Founder and Managing Director, Indya Tales, said, "India's culinary heritage is incredibly diverse, and every region has a story to tell through its food. With Indya Tales, we wanted to create a destination where guests can experience these authentic flavours from across the country under one roof. Our philosophy, 'Every Bite Has A Story,' reflects our commitment to celebrating India's rich food culture while creating memorable dining experiences for our guests."

Speaking about the inspiration behind the brand, Salomee Maheshwari, Co-Founder, Indya Tales, said, "The idea behind Indya Tales was born from our love for India's diverse culinary traditions and the stories that every dish carries. The name 'Indya Tales' was thoughtfully created to reflect these regional flavours, cultures, and memories. We wanted to build a place where guests could travel across India through food and create stories of their own with every visit."

Location: Sky City Mall, Level 3, Borivali East, Mumbai

Reservations: +91 86571 06111

Instagram: @indyatales

About Indya Tales

Indya Tales is a premium vegetarian restaurant celebrating India's diverse culinary traditions through authentic regional recipes, contemporary presentation, and memorable dining experiences. Guided by its philosophy, "Every Bite Has A Story," the restaurant invites guests to explore India, one dish at a time.

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