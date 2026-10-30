Inkle, the U.S. CPA Firm Built in Bengaluru, Acquires Finally's Bookkeeping Division

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: Inkle, the AI-powered CPA and bookkeeping firm for U.S. companies, today announced that it has acquired the bookkeeping division of Finally, the financial operations platform for small businesses. Headquartered in San Francisco, Inkle builds its software and runs a core part of its delivery from Bengaluru (India), where its 60-member team of engineers, product designers, tax professionals, and bookkeepers is based.

Inkle was founded in 2022 by Indian-origin founders Anand Krishna, who leads the company from San Francisco, and Ranvir Singh, who leads technology from Bengaluru. Their model pairs a U.S.-licensed CPA practice with product, engineering, and AI built in India. Inkle Books, the company's general ledger, its tax and compliance platform, and the AI that now handles much of the routine work are all designed and built by the Bengaluru team, which works alongside the accountants who use them every day.

The timing reflects a structural shift in American accounting. The U.S. faces a growing shortage of CPAs and bookkeepers as a large share of the profession approaches retirement and fewer people enter it: accounting degrees awarded fell to 55,152 in 2023-24, down 6.6% from the prior year, according to the AICPA's 2025 Trends Report. Millions of small businesses still need their books, taxes, and compliance done. Inkle's view is that this gap will be filled not by more traditional firms but by technology-led platforms, and that India's engineering and finance talent will build a large part of them.

Inkle also sits on one of the busiest corridors in global entrepreneurship. Every year it helps hundreds of companies incorporate in the United States, many of them started by Indian founders setting up Delaware C-Corps to raise capital and sell to American customers, and then manages their ongoing U.S. tax and compliance, from federal returns and Delaware franchise tax to cross-border filings such as Form 5472 and FBAR. Inkle is also the cross-border compliance partner for Stripe Atlas for Indian founders.

The acquisition brings approximately 100 Finally team members in the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Miami, Boca Raton, and New York into Inkle, taking the company to around 160 people across five countries. Together with its Bengaluru team, Inkle now delivers around the clock across the Americas and Asia. The deal also extends Inkle beyond venture-backed startups into the non-tech small businesses that make up the bulk of America's employer base: owner-operators, professional services firms, contractors, clinics, and restaurants. Finally's bookkeeping clients will continue working with the same teams, now on Inkle's platform.

Inkle has reached profitability on $1.5 million in pre-seed funding from Picus Capital, Saison Capital, and Force Ventures, a fraction of what competitors have raised in a category where several far better-funded players have exited the market. It offers its software free and charges only for AI-backed bookkeeping, tax, and compliance services, delivered on Inkle Books or on QuickBooks, Xero, Zoho Books, and Mercury Books.

"Ranvir and I are delighted to announce Inkle's first acquisition," said Anand Krishna, co-founder and CEO of Inkle . "Inkle is an American company that serves American small businesses, and it's built in Bengaluru. That combination is our edge: U.S. CPAs who own the outcome, and an engineering team in India building the software and AI that let them serve far more businesses, far better, than a traditional firm. We're building the AI-powered Big Four, and this acquisition helps us take that to the businesses that make up most of the American economy."

Because Inkle's engineers sit alongside the accountants and bookkeepers who use its software, issues raised by the delivery team are often fixed within a day. Bringing Finally's team onto the platform built in Bengaluru is the largest test of that model so far.

The transaction was structured as an all-cash asset purchase. Financial terms were not disclosed. Inkle thanks the pioneers at Finally, who built a great product and bookkeeping business serving thousands of U.S. companies.

ABOUT INKLE

Inkle is a U.S. AI-powered CPA and bookkeeping firm, headquartered in San Francisco and incorporated in Delaware, with its product and engineering hub in Bengaluru. It combines a licensed CPA practice with its own software, including Inkle Books, and frontier AI to deliver bookkeeping, tax, and compliance to thousands of U.S. businesses, and helps hundreds of founders incorporate in the U.S. every year. Inkle is profitable and backed by Picus Capital, Saison Capital, and Force Ventures, with teams in the United States, India, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at https://www.inkle.ai/contact.

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