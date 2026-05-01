inMorphis Appoints Shantanu Srivastava to Advisory Board to Bolster Global Risk & Security Business

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) / Delhi NCR [India], May 1: inMorphis, a leading provider of enterprise risk and governance solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Shantanu Srivastava to its Advisory Board.

A veteran risk leader with over 30 years of experience across premier financial institutions--including HSBC, SBI Card, Standard Chartered, and ANZ Grindlays--Srivastava will drive thought leadership and go-to-market (GTM) strategy for the company's Risk and Security business.

The appointment comes at a time of growing convergence between Cyber and Operational Resilience -- a shift that demands seasoned leadership with hands-on expertise in risk frameworks. Srivastava brings deep experience in implementing, upgrading, and scaling risk frameworks across India, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region, equipping inMorphis with the strategic insight necessary to lead in the global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) and security space.

"Shantanu's appointment marks a pivotal moment in our IRM journey," said Himanshu Singhal, CEO of inMorphis. "His rare combination of strategic vision and hands-on execution across the world's most respected financial institutions will be instrumental as we deepen our practice and expand our global footprint."

Most recently, Srivastava served as the Chief Risk Officer at SBI Card, where he led enterprise-wide risk governance across all risks with an emphasis on credit, fraud, third party, cyber and other operational risk domains. His career also includes senior leadership roles at HSBC, where he embedded non-financial risk frameworks and led resilience transformation programs across the Asia-Pacific region, in line with global regulatory standards and international best practices. He is the Founding Regional Director of PRMIA (Professional Risk Managers' International Association) and has lectured on Risk Management at globally renowned institutions including National Institute of Securities Markets (Mumbai), Columbia University (New York), Hindu College and IMI (Delhi).

Strengthening the Risk & Security Frontier

Srivastava's arrival reinforces the inMorphis commitment to delivering adaptive, secure, and resilient business solutions. His core leadership experience includes:

- Operational Resilience and Governance: Bridging the gap between technical security domains and enterprise-level risk governance.

- Global Scale: Deep experience across diverse markets including India, Indonesia, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

- Sector Depth: Extensive knowledge of Retail Banking, Wealth Management, and Asset Management.

In his advisory role, Srivastava will work with inMorphis leadership to shape product strategy, support BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) go-to-market initiatives, and advise on emerging risk domains.

"Risk management is no longer a mere regulatory obligation--it is a strategic imperative, a competitive advantage and an active enabler of resilient, scalable growth," said Shantanu Srivastava. "I am excited to partner with inMorphis to help organizations build smarter, more adaptive risk, governance and security frameworks for today's VUCA environment."

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