Innopay Launches 'Innopay Golden Season' Campaign Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 11: Innopay Technologies has announced the launch of its festive campaign, 'Innopay Golden Season', ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most significant occasions for gold purchases in India.

The campaign aims to encourage digital gold investments by offering customers assured free digital silver on every gold purchase, making the experience more rewarding and accessible. Since the beginning of 2026, the platform has recorded transactions exceeding 1 kg of digital gold and 15 kg of digital silver, underscoring growing user trust in digital precious metal investments.

Rooted in the cultural significance of Akshaya Tritiya, which symbolizes prosperity and new beginnings, the campaign brings together tradition and technology to promote a seamless and secure way of investing in gold.

As part of the offer, customers purchasing digital gold on the Innopay app will receive:

- 5% free digital silver on their first gold purchase

- 2% free digital silver on all subsequent purchases

The offer is applicable on all successful transactions, with the corresponding digital silver credited automatically to the user's account.

Commenting on the launch, Venugopal Naidu Puvvada, Founder & CEO, Innopay Technologies, said: "Akshaya Tritiya has always been a time for new beginnings and thoughtful investments. As more users embrace digital gold, there is a growing need to make the experience simple, trustworthy, and accessible. The Innopay Golden Season is a step in that direction, bringing together tradition and technology in a way that feels both meaningful and rewarding."

With 'Innopay Golden Season', Innopay aims to drive greater participation in digital gold investments while reinforcing its focus on delivering simple, secure, and value-driven financial solutions. By combining festive sentiment with tangible rewards, the company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted platform for digital financial services.

About Innopay Technologies:

Innopay Technologies, a leading fintech company in India transforming payments with its super-app, offering a wide range of convenient services. With over 9 million+ downloads and a portfolio featuring more than 27 services, including credit cards, FASTag, mobile recharges, insurance, utility bill payments, DTH payments, and more. Innopay Technologies has established itself as a trusted platform for fast, secure, and rewarding transactions. Ranked consistently among the Top 10 agent institutions in Bharat Connect (BBPS), Innopay Technologies processes transactions worth ₹100 crore per month, with a cumulative transaction value exceeding ₹1000 crore. To know more, visit: https://www.innopay.in/

Follow Innopay Technologies on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)