Inshorts Co-founder Azhar Iqubal Picks Ofis Square Noida as Home for His New AI Venture 'Fenado'

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23: Ofis Square, India's fastest-growing next-gen coworking space brand, proudly welcomes Azhar Iqubal--Co-founder of Inshorts and popular Shark Tank India judge--to its Sector 3, coworking space for the launch of his new venture, Fenado.

Azhar's association with Ofis Square is a strong vote of confidence in its vibrant and future-ready coworking space offerings, trusted by ambitious startups and growth-focused ventures across the country. As a mentor and investor known for supporting groundbreaking ideas, Azhar's presence reinforces Ofis Square as the go-to coworking space Noida entrepreneurs turn to when building the next big thing.

Fenado is an AI-powered platform that allows users to create mobile apps and websites without any coding or technical knowledge. With the promise: "No coding, no dev team--just bring your ideas," the venture is poised to redefine how businesses go digital--fast-tracking execution and empowering visionaries from all backgrounds.

While more details about Fenado will be revealed soon, the decision to operate from Ofis Square's coworking space in Noida underlines the importance of dynamic and collaborative work environments that foster innovation and speed.

Saroj Mittal, Founder of Ofis Square, commented:

"We're excited to have Azhar Iqubal and Fenado join our growing Ofis Square community. Our spaces are built to fuel innovation and drive collaboration--values that align perfectly with Azhar's vision. This partnership is a testament to the kind of impact-forward ecosystem we're building."

With state-of-the-art centres across Delhi-NCR, Ofis Square offers much more than just a coworking space. From private cabins and open workstations to event zones and collaborative lounges, its Sector 3 coworking space location is thoughtfully designed, offering high-speed connectivity, modern amenities, and a culture that supports productivity and inspiration.

Adding to its rising popularity, Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor was recently announced as the Brand Ambassador of Ofis Square, bringing youthful charm and strong resonance with the country's evolving entrepreneurial landscape.

With changemakers like Azhar Iqubal choosing Ofis Square for ventures like Fenado, the brand is rapidly becoming synonymous with the future of work in India--and the leading choice for anyone seeking a cutting-edge coworking space in Noida.

