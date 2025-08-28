Insomniacs Unites India's Top 10 Real Estate Voices on a First-Ever Road Trip from Mumbai to Gurugram

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: The story of Indian real estate is no longer confined to boardrooms or brochures. It is written on highways, in bustling city streets, and through the voices of those shaping tomorrow. This September, Insomniacs is set to launch The Realty Drive 2025, a one of a kind road trip from Mumbai to Gurugram, with pit stops at Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur and Noida.

Unlike a traditional event, The Realty Drive 2025 is a travelling caravan designed to decode India's urban blueprint exploring real estate growth, infrastructure revolutions, cultural flavors, and heritage backdrops. The journey begins in Mumbai, India's financial heartbeat and luxury benchmark, before moving to Surat, a diamond capital now transforming into an infrastructure powerhouse. From there, the convoy heads to Ahmedabad, where entrepreneurial energy fuels futuristic nodes such as GIFT City and Dholera, and onwards to Jaipur, where tradition blends seamlessly with modern urban planning. The final chapters unfold in Noida and Gurugram, the twin engines of NCR, rewriting the nation's urban possibilities.

What makes this journey unique is the diversity of voices behind it. Vishal Bhargava, known as The Connector, said, "This drive is about linking policies, markets, and stories, and sharing them where they belong, on the ground." Rafique Merchant, celebrated as The Showman, added, "Every city has its own pulse, and this road trip lets us capture it authentically."

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, The Numbers Guy, expressed his excitement, saying, "I am thrilled and excited to be part of India's first-of-its-kind real estate influencers road trip. Looking forward to sharing and listening to views. Indian real estate is rocking, and we all come together to celebrate the same." Alongside him, Chintan Vasani, The Tastemaker, will bring lifestyle and culture into the real estate narrative. "Real estate is about how people live, eat, and connect with their city," Vasani explained.

The line-up also includes Mayank Agarwal, The Market Maven, bridging deals and knowledge to shape informed real estate decision along with Riya Mekkattukulam (InfraGirl) and Akash Bhavsar (Powertrain), The Blueprint Keepers, who will spotlight corridors and masterplans; Krish Jain, The Decoder, focused on storytelling city transformations; Shubham Srivastava, The Pitchmaker, condensing stops into sharp insights; and Deepti Mallik, The Trailblazer, demystifying new-age real estate for wider audiences.

Together, they form a convoy unlike anything the real estate industry in India has seen before. Beyond the road itself, The Realty Drive 2025 which is starting from 15th September to the 24th September is being positioned as a content revolution, with over 100+ videos, a 90 minute documentary and countless reels, live sessions, and bite-sized insights that will redefine how India consumes real estate and infrastructure conversations.

"This is an initiative that goes beyond property and projects. It's about capturing the heartbeat of cities, their people, and their futures," said Deepti Mallik.

And this is only the beginning. Phase 2 of The Realty Drive, scheduled for 2026, will expand into South India, promising an even larger platform for decoding the nation's growth story.

Govind Rai, CEO & Co-Founder of Insomniacs, summed it up: "The Realty Drive isn't just a road trip. It's about decoding India's future- mile by mile, city by city. We're not just observing change, we're living it."

With Insomniacs x The Realty Drive, the stage is set for India's first industry-wide storytelling movement, one that unites voices, cities, and stories into a powerful vision for the nation's urban future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)