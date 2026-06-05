'Inspired by the Masters': An Ode to the Legendary Works of Picasso, M.F. Husain, Raja Ravi Varma, Leonardo da Vinci, Claude Monet, and Others

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: At 82, Mr. Farokh R. Messman - entrepreneur and former owner of the celebrated bakery brand Theobroma, is embarking on a new journey by organising 'Inspired by the Masters', a unique exhibition of paintings celebrating the beauty and enduring legacy of great art created by some of the world's most revered master artists. The exhibition will be held from 5th June to 11th June, 2026, at Kaladalan Gallery inside P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy in Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

The exhibition will feature approximately 50-60 paintings created by skilled Indian artists, drawing inspiration from some of the most admired artistic traditions and celebrated masterworks from around the world. Alongside tributes to iconic styles associated with legendary painters such as Pablo Picasso, M.F. Husain, Raja Ravi Varma, Leonardo da Vinci, Claude Monet, Amrita Sher-Gil, and several other renowned masters, the exhibition will also include portraits, landscapes, still life studies, religious themes, wildlife, contemporary works, and more.

Importantly, the exhibition openly and transparently presents these works as recreations and artistic tributes, celebrating artistic heritage and appreciation.

"For centuries across the world, art enthusiasts have admired reproductions, interpretations, and studies inspired by the great masters," shares Mr. Messman. "The idea is simple... many people dearly love art, but very few can ever dream of owning or even closely experiencing works inspired by these traditions. We wanted to create a space where art could feel emotionally accessible, welcoming, and available at a very affordable price."

Alongside the celebration of great art, the exhibition also hopes to shine a light on talented yet underrepresented artists, many of whom have limited access to major gallery platforms. "These artists possess remarkable skill and dedication," Mr. Messman adds. "This exhibition is equally about giving them visibility, encouragement, and an appreciative audience."

The showcased works are expected to be priced in an affordable range intended to appeal to middle-class art enthusiasts seeking meaningful art for their homes and personal spaces.

Interestingly, the exhibition also introduces what the organisers describe as a first-of-its-kind reassurance offer in the art space globally. Buyers will be offered an assurance that after five years, the organisers will either assist in reselling the artwork at a minimum of double the purchase value or refund the entire original price, while allowing the buyer to retain ownership of the artwork. Mr. Messman shares that this commitment will be supported by a bank guarantee, reflecting the organisers' confidence in the growing appreciation for art-inspired works.

Mr. Messman emphasises that the initiative is rooted in admiration, transparency, and accessibility. "Nothing can ever replace the value, history, or aura of an original masterpiece," he imparts. "If anything, exhibitions like these may encourage more people to learn about art history, discover great painters, and develop a deeper appreciation for original art itself, and satisfy one's desire to own a wonderful piece of art, almost free of cost!"

'Inspired by the Masters' will be on display at Kaladalan Gallery inside P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Prabhadevi from 5th June to 11th June, 2026. Timings: Daily 11 am to 7 pm.

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