Institute of Actuaries of India and PFRDA Reinforce Commitment to Sustainable Retirement Systems at Joint Conference on Pensions 2026

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 27: The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI), in its capacity as the Knowledge Partner, successfully collaborated in the two-day Joint Conference on Pensions 2026, organised by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) at the India International Centre, New Delhi. Held under the theme "Sustainable Pension Systems - A Socio-Economic Imperative to Viksit Bharat," the conference brought together policymakers, regulators, actuaries, economists, industry leaders and international experts to deliberate on the future of India's retirement ecosystem and the need for sustainable and inclusive pension systems.

A defining milestone of the conference was the formal exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PFRDA and the Institute of Actuaries of India. The MoU establishes a strategic framework for long-term collaboration in actuarial research, evidence-based pension policy, technical knowledge exchange and professional capacity building. By bringing together regulatory insight and actuarial expertise, the partnership aims to foster innovation in retirement solutions and contribute to the development of sustainable, inclusive and consumer-centric pension systems aligned with India's evolving demographic and economic landscape.

The inaugural session was graced by Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, who highlighted the importance of building resilient retirement income systems to meet the needs of an ageing population. He emphasised the need for simple, accessible and trusted pension solutions to achieve wider financial security and support universal pension coverage.

Shri S. Ramann, Chairperson, PFRDA, underscored the importance of strengthening retirement income solutions through research, innovation and consumer-focused product development, while highlighting the evolving priorities of India's pension ecosystem.

Representing the actuarial profession, the leadership of the Institute of Actuaries of India highlighted the importance of collaborative, research-driven approaches to addressing India's emerging retirement challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Preeti Chandrashekhar, President, Institute of Actuaries of India, said:

"As India progresses towards becoming a developed nation, building sustainable and inclusive retirement systems is both an economic and social imperative. This collaboration with PFRDA brings together regulatory leadership and actuarial expertise to support research-driven policymaking, foster innovation in retirement solutions and strengthening professional capabilities. The Institute of Actuaries of India is committed to contributing its technical expertise towards developing resilient pension systems that address longevity, financial security and the evolving needs of society."

Dr. Ruchita Verma, Executive Director, Institute of Actuaries of India, said:

"The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding marks an important milestone in strengthening India's pension ecosystem. By bringing together PFRDA's regulatory leadership and the Institute's actuarial expertise, this partnership provides a strong platform for collaborative research, innovation, professional capacity building and evidence-based policy development. We look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to support sustainable, inclusive and future-ready retirement solutions for India."

The conference also featured an international perspective from Ms. Ayako Inagaki, Senior Sector Director, Asian Development Bank, who highlighted India's unique opportunity to expand pension inclusion by leveraging its digital public infrastructure and strengthening collaboration across government, regulators, industry and development partners.

Over the course of two days, the conference featured technical sessions, panel discussions and expert deliberations on retirement income solutions, decumulation strategies, longevity risk management, pension product innovation, artificial intelligence and data analytics, investment strategies for long-term pension funds, global pension trends, and expanding pension coverage for the informal sector and the "missing middle."

The discussions reaffirmed the critical role of actuarial science in designing sustainable retirement systems capable of responding to demographic change, increasing life expectancy and evolving economic realities. They also underscored the importance of continued collaboration among regulators, policymakers, industry and the actuarial profession in strengthening India's retirement security framework.

As India's statutory professional body for actuaries, the Institute of Actuaries of India remains committed to advancing actuarial excellence through research, professional development and meaningful engagement with public policy. The collaboration with PFRDA reinforces this commitment and represents an important step towards building a robust, inclusive and financially resilient pension ecosystem in support of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

About the Institute of Actuaries of India

The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) is the statutory professional body established under the Actuaries Act, 2006, to regulate and develop the actuarial profession in India. IAI promotes excellence in actuarial education, professional standards, research and public interest while supporting evidence-based decision-making across insurance, pensions, health, finance and enterprise risk management.

For more information , please visit - actuariesindia.org

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