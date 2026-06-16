International Business Summit & Awards 2026 Concludes Successfully in Jaipur; 150+ Entrepreneurs, MSMEs and Startup Founders Participate

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 16: The International Business Summit & Awards 2026, organized by the Indian Council for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (ICEI), concluded successfully in Jaipur after three days of insightful discussions, startup pitching, networking, leadership sessions, and business recognition ceremonies. The summit brought together over 150 entrepreneurs, startup founders, MSME leaders, business owners, investors, professionals, and innovators from more than 15 states across India.

The event served as a powerful platform for fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, investment opportunities, business collaboration, and leadership development while strengthening India's growing startup and MSME ecosystem.

Day 1: Leadership, Business Growth and Digital Transformation

The summit commenced with a grand inaugural ceremony graced by Smt. Manju Sharma, Hon'ble Member of Lok Sabha, as the Chief Guest. Addressing the participants, she highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship-driven economic growth and emphasized the role of innovation and MSMEs in India's development journey.

The first day featured knowledge sessions by renowned industry experts including Dr. Sanjay Kathuria, Basesh Gala, Ishan Goel, and Sunil Chopra. The speakers shared valuable insights on business growth strategies, working capital management, digital marketing, business automation, leadership excellence, and scaling modern enterprises in a competitive marketplace.

Participants received practical guidance on leveraging technology, strengthening brands, and building sustainable business models for long-term growth.

Day 2: Innovation, Startup Funding and Investor Connect

The second day was graced by Shri Pratap Singh Singhvi, Hon'ble Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, he encouraged young entrepreneurs to focus on innovation, value creation, and nation-building, urging them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

The day featured impactful sessions by distinguished speakers including Pradeep Ojha (Director, MSME) and Dipak Sanghavi, CMD of Nilons, who shared their entrepreneurial journeys and business expansion strategies. Topics such as MSME development, retail growth, business scaling, and building high-performance teams generated significant engagement among participants.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the summit was the Live Startup Pitching Session, where more than 20 startups presented their innovative business ideas and growth plans before an esteemed panel of investors.

The investor panel included:

- Vinay Peshwa

- Devansh Lakhani

- Mahavir Pratap Sharma

- Anil Joshi

- Kishore Khaitan

- Chayan Kapoor

The investors evaluated startup business models and provided valuable feedback on investment readiness, fundraising strategies, mentorship opportunities, and business expansion plans. The interactive session created meaningful opportunities for startups to connect directly with potential investors and industry mentors.

Day 3: Financial Excellence, Business Recognition and Awards Ceremony

The concluding day of the summit was graced by Shri Suresh Singh Rawat, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister, Water Resources Department, Government of Rajasthan, as the Chief Guest.

The final day featured expert sessions by CA Vikas Chaturvedi and CA Neeraj Mittal, who shared practical insights on financial management, business compliance, strategic planning, and sustainable business growth.

The summit concluded with a prestigious Awards Ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions across various sectors. Entrepreneurs, MSME owners, startup founders, business leaders, and professionals were honored for their achievements and excellence.

Awards presented during the ceremony included:

- ICEI Diamond Honour

- ICEI Gold Honour

- ICEI Silver Honour

- Certificates of Recognition

The recognition celebrated innovation, leadership, business excellence, and entrepreneurial achievements across diverse industries.

The list of Awardees as follows:

- KEYURKUMAR BIRSENSINGH JUREL

Position: FOUNDER AND CEO

Organisation: Shivashraya Hotels And Hospitality Ventures Private Limited

- SURENDRA KUMAR RAO

Position: FOUNDER & CEO

Organisation: Rajasthan Business Development Corporation LLP

- SACHIN UPADHAY

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Sachin Upadhay

- GOPESH BHARDWAJ

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: GOPESH INTERIOR FURNITURE & HOUSE

- RATNA DEY

Position: CEO

Organisation: Trisha Garments

- VIKRANT KUMAR KHETAN

Position: MANAGING DIRECTOR

Organisation: Sree Astalaxmi Spinning Mills Private Limited, Agrawal Ginning and Pressing Private Limited, And Salasar Balaji Industries

- PUNEET SETHI

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: BIOHUBB LABS

- Dr. M M QURESHI

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: CIVIC

- RAVI NAIK

Position: MARKETING MANAGER

Organisation: RTEX ELECTRONICS

- ABHISHEK JAIN

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Taxzeal Consultant

- DEEPAK PURI

Position: CHAIRMAN

Organisation: Jindal Fintech Private Limited

- JAGMOHAN AGARWAL

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Narayani Sanjog

- ALISHA KHANAM

Position: CO FOUNDER

Organisation: Celtic

- SUNILCHOPRA

Position: YOUR WIN COACH

- DEEPIKA JAIN

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: CTutor

- ALOK KUMAR

Position: FOUNDER & CEO

Organisation: Thore Network Private Limited

- NITESH MITTAL

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Nikuj Infra Builders

- RAMESHWAR CHOUDHARY

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Officer Building Matiral

- RIZWAN KHAN

Position: FOUNDER & CEO

Organisation: The RealWood Studio

- SUSOBHAN JANA

Position: FOUNDER & CEO

Organisation: JANA IDEAL RETAIL PRIVATE LIMITED

- SANJEEV AGRAWAL

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Dreamsoft4u Private Limited

- AMIT SHELLY

Organisation: SCHOOL OF GLOBAL LEADERSHIP

- GOPAL DASH BAGHEL

Position: DIRECTOR

Organisation: COUNCIL OF COLLEGE SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE IN INDIA

- AMMIIT JAAIIN

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Insightyfy Analytics

- SHUBHAM GUPTA

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: GHASI RAM SONS PRIVATE LIMITED

- KESHAV GUPTA

Position: FOUNDER & CEO

Organisation: Amigas Green Tech Private Limited

- PUNEET DATTA

Position: CEO

Organisation: ALL ABOUT STARTUPS

- ROHIT SRIVASTAVA

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: RoRa Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

- VIKRAM JAIN

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Viratra Trading Company

- SAGAR BHATT

Position: CO FOUNDER/PRINCIPAL DESIGNER

Organisation: Samhitha Design Studio

- DIPENDRA RAJPUT

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: LAXMI INDUSTRIES

- Dr. SURENDRA BAJAJ

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: ELECTROMECH

- SARFRAZ KHAN

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: SOILTECH FERTILIZER & CHEMICALS PRIVATE LIMITED

- DHANANJAY SHARMA

Position: FOUNDER & CEO

Organisation: DAARS Instruments Private Limited

- JAGDISH GURJAR

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: ECOLIVELIHOOD CREATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

- AJEET SHUKLA

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: SEEMA GRAHUDHYOG

- SUMIT KUMAWAT

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Grow Insight Solution LLP

- VINAY PAL SINGH

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: GDIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

- DEVENDRA SINGH TANWAR

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Homedesign24hours

- HARSH VERMA

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Prerna Events & Wedding Planners India

- Dr. GYASI RAM GUPTA

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Shashi Seva Shanthan

- RAJANN BHATTACHARYA

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: North East Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( NECCI)

Global Enterprise

- ROHITASH BANSAL

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Astrologer

- MAHIPAL SINGH CHAWLA

Position: CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOR

Organisation: Brewjoy

- SHUBHAM SAXENA

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Colladome IT Network Solutions Private Limited

- RAHUL VEERVAL

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Pizza Burst

- RINOY K JOSEPH

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Stellin Solar

- SACHIN KUMAR RATHORE

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Aneexa Group

- ASHISH SINGH

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Green India Solution

- Dr. HEMANT KUMAR SHARMA

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Health Shastra

- ANTIMA SHARMA

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Hit Bite

- SETH SINGH RAWAT

Position: FOUNDER

Organisation: Local2Global Mart Private Limited

Strengthening India's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Speaking on the occasion, CA Abhishek Jain and Puneet Sethi, Founders of ICEI, stated that the International Business Summit & Awards 2026 successfully created a dynamic platform connecting entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts, business leaders, and innovators from across the country.

They emphasized that the summit facilitated meaningful collaborations, investment opportunities, knowledge exchange, mentorship, and strategic partnerships that will contribute to the growth of India's startup and MSME ecosystem.

The Jaipur edition of the summit has emerged as a significant initiative in promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership development, startup funding readiness, and sustainable business growth. The success of the event reinforces ICEI's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and building a stronger, more competitive business ecosystem for India.

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