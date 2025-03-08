International Women's Day 2025: Women Leaders Who Are Redefining Success

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 8: On International Women's Day 2025, we celebrate the incredible women who are redefining what it means to succeed. These leaders are challenging conventional norms, breaking down barriers, and paving the way for future generations to follow. From trailblazing entrepreneurs to social activists and visionaries in every field, these women are not only achieving greatness but also transforming the very definition of success. Their stories inspire and empower others to embrace leadership, resilience, and innovation, creating a world where women's contributions are recognized, valued, and celebrated.

1. Aruna Dey : Co-Founder and CLO of Assessli

Aruna Dey is a dynamic leader and the Co-Founder and CLO of Assessli, the pioneering Behavioural Tech company redefining artificial intelligence with real-time personalization. With expertise in AI, genomics, and personalized learning models, Aruna has made significant strides in integrating human meta-data, including genomic, neuropsychological, and behavioral data, into Assessli's AI driven solutions.

Her innovative vision focuses on capturing real-time behavioral data across domains such as education, medicine, human resources, and finance, providing hyper-personalized solutions as unique as human DNA. Aruna's leadership at Assessli highlights her commitment to leveraging technology to understand human complexity, breaking new ground in adaptive AI and personalized intelligence. Her work exemplifies the spirit of International Women's Day, showcasing the powerful impact of women in technology and leadership roles.

2. Diksha Deo : Promoter & Chief of Artificial Intelligence at DIKSHA ONE app

Diksha Deo, Promoter & Chief of Artificial Intelligence at DIKSHA ONE app, is revolutionizing facility management with cutting-edge AI-driven solutions. With over 20 years of experience in Software Architecture, she has emerged as a visionary leader, redefining how businesses manage people, processes, and properties through technology. Under her leadership, the DIKSHA ONE app has become the industry-leading AI-powered facility and infrastructure management solution, trusted by top organizations across multiple sectors, including Manufacturing, IT, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Real Estate.

The app automates and optimizes large-scale operations while prioritizing security, compliance, and data privacy, being ISO 27001-certified, GDPR-compliant, and DPDP-compliant. It helps organizations streamline EHS (Environment, Health, and Safety) compliance, achieve ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals, and generate BRSR (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting) reports with ease. Diksha Deo's user-centric approach ensures that ground staff can leverage AI for intelligent decision-making, driving both sustainability and innovation in the facility management industry globally.

3. Rishina Bansal & Navin Desai : Founders & Directors Of Archish Fertility & IVF

Archish Fertility, founded by Rishina and Navin, is one of India's only embryologist-run fertility chains, offering hope and support to couples on their parenthood journey. With over 15 years of experience, Archish operates five state-of-the-art centers across Bangalore, providing advanced fertility treatments such as IVF, ICSI, egg freezing, and holistic male fertility solutions through their innovative Andro 360 program. The clinic combines cutting-edge technology with a compassionate, patient-centered approach, ensuring personalized care for each individual or couple. Archish's commitment to transparency, ethical practices, and holistic care fosters trust and empowers patients throughout their fertility journey. By integrating the latest medical advancements with empathy, Archish Fertility has become a trusted name in helping families grow, delivering the highest standard of care and optimal outcomes. Their unwavering dedication to supporting patients through every step of the process sets them apart as a leader in the fertility healthcare space.

4. Smrati Bisen : Merchant Navy officer at Chevron and Commercial manager at Maersk Tankers

Smrati Bisen is a distinguished Merchant Navy officer with over 15 years of experience in the maritime industry. An alumna of BITS Pilani, she hails from the picturesque town of Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh. Growing up surrounded by nature has deeply inspired her commitment to sustainability.

Her professional journey commenced at Chevron, where she navigated the complexities of LNG vessels and obtained her Captain Certificate of Competency. During her time at Chevron, Smrati's dedication to safety and operational excellence earned her multiple safety awards, underscoring her unwavering commitment to high safety standards.

After her successful stint in LNG operations, Smrati transitioned to commercial management at Maersk Tankers, where her exceptional contributions were recognized through an appreciation award. Her diverse experience has equipped her with a robust understanding of maritime operations, commercial dynamics, and safety protocols, establishing her as a versatile asset in the maritime sector.

Driven by a passion for sustainability, efficiency, and promoting safety within the industry, Smrati continues to leverage her skills and expertise to make meaningful contributions to the maritime field. She is dedicated to advancing best practices and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility within the sector, aiming to inspire the next generation of maritime professionals.

5. Dr. Rati Chadha Kakade, founder of Dent Heal

Dr. Rati Chadha Kakade, with over 14 years of invaluable experience as a Prosthodontist, is a well-known and respected figure in dentistry. She is the founder of Dent Heal, which has its centres for advanced dentistry nestled in prominent areas of Mumbai in Bandra, Juhu, and Prabhadevi; where she and her team have been providing top-notch dental care for over a decade. Leveraging advanced technology and techinques, they provide optimal outcomes and utmost patient comfort.

With a meticulous approach and a keen eye for perfection she is renowned for her expertise in cosmetic and implants dentistry, she has been trusted by film stars, models to take care of their smiles. Each patient receives personalized attention, with Dr. Rati's unwavering dedication ensuring that their dental health journey is nothing short of exemplary.

In the hands of Dr. Rati Chadha Kakade, dentistry becomes an art form, where every smile crafted reflects her commitment to excellence and patient well-being. Her vision is to make advanced dentistry affordable and accessible to as many people as possible.

6. Sneha Jain : Director and Co-Founder of Bay leaf Salons

Sneha Jain is a dynamic entrepreneur and former banker with 12 years of experience in the financial sector, including a notable stint at Deutsche Bank. In 2016, seeking a career path that would allow her to balance motherhood and professional aspirations, Sneha ventured into entrepreneurship. Partnering with Gouri Nagpal, she co-founded Bay Leaf Salons, a chain of beauty and wellness salons in Mumbai.

With a passion for business and a commitment to excellence, Sneha and Gouri built Bay Leaf from the ground up, transforming it into a thriving brand. Today, Bay Leaf Salons operates 10 outlets across Mumbai, known for its top-notch services, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Under their leadership, the brand has become a hallmark of quality and trust in the beauty industry.

Sneha's entrepreneurial journey is a powerful testament to resilience and determination, proving that with the right vision, women can truly have it all--balancing both professional success and personal life.

7. Swati Saksena Jha : Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of SSA Compliance Services LLP

Swati Saksena Jha, a leader in regulatory compliance and strategic business management. With an Executive degree in Management from IIM Lucknow, she combines legal expertise with business acumen to effectively address complex challenges.

Known for her strategic planning and relationship-building skills, Swati has made significant contributions to labour law and compliance. A Certified POSH Trainer and Investigator, she is dedicated to creating safe workplaces for women, having trained over 12,000 employees through awareness sessions and workshops. Her work in drafting Anti-Sexual Harassment policies and conducting investigations highlights her commitment to gender equality in the workplace.

Swati has also pioneered an AI framework to streamline labor law and compliance processes, making traditional tasks more efficient. In addition to her professional work, she serves on the advisory board of No Hungry Child, an NGO in Bengaluru, and is a board member at Lizmotor Mobility, supporting child hunger relief and mobility solutions.

