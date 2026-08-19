Intex Partners with Sri Lanka Cricket as National Team Sponsor for India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 18: Intex Technologies, one of India's leading consumer electronics brands, has announced its association as the National Team Sponsor of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for the upcoming India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026, marking a significant step in the brand's growing engagement with international cricket.

As part of the partnership, the Intex brand will feature prominently on the front of the Sri Lanka Cricket team jersey, alongside high-impact visibility across LED perimeter boards during the two-match Test series. The 1st Test is being played from August 15-19 in Galle, followed by the 2nd Test from August 23-27, 2026. This association places Intex at the centre of one of the region's most anticipated cricketing contests.

Commenting on the association, Keshav Bansal, Director, Intex Technologies, said, "Our association with Sri Lanka Cricket marks an exciting new chapter in Intex's journey with international cricket. The India-Sri Lanka series offers us a great platform to engage with India's passionate cricket audience, strengthen our connection with consumers, and build greater visibility and relevance of the Intex brand. As we continue to expand our presence across consumer electronics and durables, we see meaningful sporting associations such as this as an important part of building a stronger and more contemporary consumer brand."

Upul Navaratne Bandara, Head of Marketing of Sri Lanka Cricket, said, "We are delighted to welcome Intex Technologies as the National Team Sponsor of Sri Lanka Cricket for this highly anticipated Test series. Intex is a prominent Indian consumer technology brand with a strong connect with consumers across India. We are pleased to have them partner with Sri Lanka Cricket for this series. The association reflects the strong commercial appeal of India-Sri Lanka cricket, and we look forward to a mutually successful partnership and an exciting series of Test cricket."

The partnership builds on Intex's recent association with international cricket, following its partnerships around the India-Afghanistan, India-Ireland and India-England series earlier this year. These associations reflect the brand's broader approach to building a consistent presence across high-impact sporting platforms and strengthening its connection with consumers through the sport.

The India-Sri Lanka Test series is expected to draw strong interest among cricket audiences in India and provide Intex with a prominent platform to enhance brand visibility and deepen consumer engagement.

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