iNvent Rolls Out 24-Month No-Cost EMI on Apple Devices Ahead of Independence Day

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 11: Ahead of Independence Day, premium Apple partner iNvent has announced 'Freedom to Upgrade', a consumer initiative that makes upgrading to select Apple devices easier through 24-month No-Cost EMI, exchange bonus of up to INR 12,000 and special savings across iPhone, MacBook and iPad.

The initiative is aimed at making technology upgrades easier to plan by reducing the upfront financial commitment typically associated with premium devices. By bringing together extended payment flexibility and additional value on exchange, iNvent is giving consumers more flexibility to decide when and how they move to their next device.

Under the Freedom Deals, customers can upgrade to an iPhone with monthly payments starting from INR 2,371, depending on the model and applicable offer. For instance, the iPhone 17 is available from INR 3,412 per month under the applicable offer. Customers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to INR 12,000 on eligible devices, further bringing down the effective cost of upgrading.

The Independence Day proposition also extends across MacBook and iPad. Eligible MacBook models are available with 8% discount and cashback of up to INR 15,000, while eligible iPad models carry 5% discount with cashback of up to INR 6,000. Special student and education benefits are also available on select MacBook and iPad models for eligible customers.

Swarn Bajaj, Founder, P3S Ventures Pvt. Ltd. said, "For many consumers today, the decision to upgrade is not simply about the price of a device; it is about whether that purchase fits comfortably into their monthly spending. With Freedom to Upgrade, we wanted to make that decision simpler. By combining 24-month payment flexibility with exchange benefits and meaningful savings, consumers have greater choice in deciding when and how they move to their next Apple device."

As premium technology becomes increasingly integral to how consumers work, communicate and access entertainment, the decision to upgrade is also becoming more considered. Price remains important, but so does the flexibility to manage the purchase in a way that works for individual budgets.

Through Freedom to Upgrade, iNvent is looking to address this by combining product choice, exchange value, payment flexibility and in-store guidance, particularly for consumers who may have been considering an Apple upgrade but were hesitant about the upfront spend.

The Freedom Deals will be available across participating iNvent stores for a limited period, subject to product availability and applicable bank and offer terms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)