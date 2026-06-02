iNVERGY Opens India's Largest BESS Giga Factory in Uttar Pradesh

India PR Distribution

Dasna (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2: There is a particular kind of momentum building in India's clean energy sector, shifting from policy vision to manufacturing reality. iNVERGY India Pvt. Ltd. stepped into that momentum on 30 May 2026, inaugurating its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Giga Factory in Dasna, Uttar Pradesh, now among the country's largest dedicated battery energy storage production plants.

Spread across 217,000 square feet of fully automated production floor, the factory will manufacture advanced BESS units, LiFePO4 battery packs, solar inverters, and integrated energy storage solutions, serving residential communities, commercial establishments, industrial operations, and large-scale utility projects alike.

THE FACILITY

At 3 GWh annual manufacturing capacity, the Dasna plant is not simply an expansion. It is a structural shift in how India builds its energy storage backbone. The facility incorporates AI-driven Battery Management Systems (BMS), IoT-enabled remote monitoring, and highly automated production lines designed for both precision and scale. Together, these systems ensure that every unit leaving the factory meets stringent benchmarks for reliability, safety, and long-term performance.

The investment of over ₹200 crore arrives at a moment when India's grid modernisation efforts are intensifying and domestic manufacturing is being urgently positioned as the answer to import dependence. This factory is iNVERGY's direct response to that national imperative.

THE NUMBERS BEHIND THE MOMENT

The inauguration follows a landmark financial year for GP Eco Solutions India Limited, the parent company of iNVERGY. In FY 2025-26, the company reported consolidated revenue of ₹418 crore, a growth of approximately 69% over the previous year. Annual net profit reached ₹40.1 crore, compared to ₹10 crore in FY25, reflecting not just expanded scale but meaningfully improved efficiencies across its operations.

The performance was driven by rising adoption of solar inverters, lithium battery systems, BESS solutions, and integrated clean energy technologies. These are demand signals that have only grown more urgent as India races toward its renewable energy commitments.

"The commissioning of our BESS Giga Factory is more than just a manufacturing milestone. It is a commitment to India's sustainable future. As the nation moves towards greater adoption of renewable energy, reliable energy storage solutions will play a critical role in enabling a resilient and self-reliant energy ecosystem. Through this facility, we aim to deliver world-class energy storage technologies while contributing to the vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat."

-- Deepak Pandey, Founder and MD, iNVERGY

"Our investment in this facility goes beyond products; it is an investment in value creation, innovation, and long-term growth. We are building a strong foundation for the future of energy storage in India, creating employment opportunities, fostering technological advancement, and contributing to the nation's clean energy ambitions."

-- Astik Mani Tripathi, Co-Founder and Director, iNVERGY

WHAT THIS MEANS, GOING FORWARD

The Dasna factory is expected to generate significant direct and indirect employment while establishing Uttar Pradesh as a serious node in India's advanced manufacturing map. Aligned with the Government of India's Net Zero commitments, the Make in India initiative, and the country's broader clean energy roadmap, the facility is designed not just for present demand but for the decade ahead.

For iNVERGY, this is the beginning of a much longer arc, one that connects factory floor to grid, and ambition to infrastructure, in service of an India that powers itself.

About iNVERGY

iNVERGY India Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of advanced energy solutions specialising in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), solar inverters, lithium battery technologies, and integrated renewable energy solutions. Driven by innovation, quality, and a long-term commitment to sustainability, iNVERGY is accelerating India's clean energy transition, one installation at a time.

Media Enquiries: Please contact iNVERGY corporate communications.

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