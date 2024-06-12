Investment in Ananta Resorts & Spa Promises Superior Returns and Luxurious Perks

SMPL

Kasauli (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 12: Nestled amidst the picturesque hills of Kasauli, Ananta Resorts & Spa emerges as a beacon of luxury and financial promise. With an opportunity to invest, Ananta beckons discerning investors to embrace a unique opportunity to own a piece of paradise while reaping unparalleled benefits.

Investing in Ananta Resorts & Spa offers a multifaceted opportunity for discerning investors. Beyond the allure of financial returns, Ananta promises an immersive experience in luxury hospitality, nestled amidst the serene hills of Kasauli. Here are compelling reasons why potential investors should consider this property:

1. Unique Investment Proposition: Ananta Resorts & Spa presents a unique investment proposition by combining financial gains with luxurious experiences. Investors not only benefit from promising returns but also enjoy exclusive perks such as complimentary staycations, discounts on dining and spa services, and access to a range of resort amenities.

2. Immersive Hospitality Experience: With 20 luxury villas and 130 meticulously designed rooms offering panoramic views of the surrounding hills, Ananta ensures guests are enveloped in a world of opulence and tranquility. The resort's commitment to delivering unparalleled service ensures every guest's needs are met with dedication, fostering repeat visits and enhancing the investment's profitability.

3. Recreational and Wellness Facilities: Ananta goes beyond conventional hospitality offerings by providing guests with access to top-notch spa treatments, a state-of-the-art gym, and an infinity pool overlooking Kasauli's picturesque hills. These facilities elevate the guest experience, attracting leisure seekers and enhancing the property's desirability.

4. Culinary Delights and Adventure Activities: Ananta tantalizes guests' senses with a diverse culinary journey and invites adventurers to explore the natural splendor of Kasauli through guided nature walks, outdoor sports, and thrilling adventure activities. These experiences create lasting memories and contribute to the resort's appeal, ensuring sustained occupancy rates and revenue generation.

The visionaries behind Ananta Resorts & Spa, including Mr. Megh Raj Garg and his son Mr. Rohit Garg, bring a blend of experience and innovation to the forefront. Supported by esteemed businessmen Mr. Sudershan Singla and Mr. Sudhir Singla, the resort stands as a testament to their collective legacy in the industrial and real estate landscape. With over two decades of experience, their expertise ensures the success and sustainability of Ananta Resorts & Spa.

Ananta Resorts & Spa, in collaboration with Chester Hills Group, envisions significant expansion in India's hospitality sector. The companies plan to develop 40 new properties under the Ananta brand and 10 new properties in Himachal Pradesh under the Chester brand. This ambitious growth profile underscores their commitment to establishing a formidable presence in the market and capitalizing on emerging opportunities. Historically, Ananta Resorts & Spa and Chester Hills Group have delivered impressive returns on investment, ranging from 12% to 17% across their past projects. This track record of consistent profitability instills confidence in investors regarding the potential financial rewards associated with investing in Ananta Resorts & Spa.

Investing in Ananta Resorts & Spa signifies more than a financial transaction; it embodies the ownership of a legacy. Patrons are promised tranquility, adventure, and countless opportunities for rejuvenation and bonding with loved ones in a luxurious setting. The leaseback model ensures investors enjoy guaranteed minimum returns and substantial additional revenue opportunities, while the resort's daily operations are efficiently managed.

Ananta Resorts & Spa and Chester Hills Group boast a diverse portfolio of investors from around the globe, reflecting the international appeal and credibility of their projects. The participation of renowned investors underscores the attractiveness of Ananta Resorts & Spa as an investment opportunity and highlights the confidence placed in the companies' management teams and business strategies.

As Ananta Resorts & Spa continues to flourish, so does the investment, ensuring a secure and profitable future for patrons. This unparalleled opportunity invites investors to be part of a thriving resort, contributing to a tranquil sanctuary and crafting enduring memories for guests.

Invest in Ananta Resorts & Spa; invest in your future; invest in yourself.

For more information, please contact:

Ananta Resorts & Spa

Phone: 9888636363

Email: sales@chesterhills.co

Website: https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.chesterhills.com/

