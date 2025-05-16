Investors Clinic Achieves Record INR 755 Crore Sales with Signature Global in FY 2024-2025

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 16: Investors Clinic, a leading real estate services firm, announced the successful closure of INR 755 crore in sales for Signature Global's projects during FY 2024-2025, at an event held at Apparel House, Gurugram. Those present included Ravi Aggarwal, Managing Director of Signature Global, and Sunny Katyal, Co-founder of Investors Clinic.

The sales achievement highlights robust investor and homebuyer confidence in Signature Global's portfolio across Gurugram and its adjoining cities. The transactions included a mix of residential units and strategically located commercial spaces, catering to diverse buyer needs.

"This partnership with Signature Global reflects our shared commitment to delivering value-driven real estate solutions. The overwhelming response from buyers highlights the trust in our curated offerings and Signature Global's reputation for quality and innovation. We remain focused on bridging aspirations with opportunities in India's growth corridors," said Sunny Katyal, Co-founder, Investors Clinic.

"Crossing INR 755 crore in sales with Investors Clinic is a testament to our synergies. Their market expertise and our customer-centric projects have created a win-win for stakeholders. As we expand our footprint in the Delhi-NCR region, collaborations like these will continue to redefine affordable and aspirational living," said Ravi Aggarwal, Managing Director, Signature Global.

Signature Global's projects, known for their strategic locations and affordability, have gained traction among first-time buyers and investors. Investors Clinic's data-driven approach and extensive network played a pivotal role in accelerating sales, particularly in emerging hubs of Gurugram and the adjoining regions.

With over 18 years of experience, Investors Clinic specializes in end-to-end real estate advisory, offering tailored solutions for residential, commercial, and plotted developments. The firm has leveraged deep market insights and partnerships with reputed developers. The firm has expanded globally and is present in Dubai and Singapore.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)